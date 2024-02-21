William Byron family: Exploring everything about the Hendrick Motorsports’ driver's parents, siblings and more

William Byron won the season-opening Daytona 500, becoming the sixth driver from Hendrick Motorsports to do so. This marked his eleventh race win since his debut in the Cup Series in 2018.

Byron has emerged as a skilled driver. He has been impressive since the beginning of his racing career even though he started racing relatively later than his competitors. Furthermore, he did not have any family roots related to racing.

His father, Bill Byron, is a wealth management advisor and his mother, Dana is a homemaker. He is the youngest of two children with his sister Kathryn, an investor in SCOR Ventures.

It is known that Byron, as a kid, 'begged' his father to take him to Martinsville Speedway in 2006. This became the first race that he watched in real life which also inspired him to take an interest in racing.

After winning the Daytona, Byron revealed that his father was not present during the race because of his health conditions. He said (via Jayski):

"I wish my dad was here. He's sick, but this is for him, man. We've been through so much, and we sat up in the grandstands together and watched the race (when I was younger)."

In May 2021, William Byron disclosed on X (formerly Twitter) that his mother Dana Byron was under treatment for MALT lymphoma - a tumor on the left side of her brain. Later in July, it was announced that she had made a successful recovery.

William Byron did not start racing at a young age like most race drivers. His first-hand racing experience came from the online racing simulator iRacing - a game where racing experts take part in competitive series.

Owing to the successful stint he had on the simulator, Byron, with his father, figured out ways to compete in real life. This is how he made his way to Legends Racing where he won 33 races. He was then signed with the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East in 2015.

After replacing Kasey Kahne at Hendrick Motorsports, he made his Cup Series debut in 2018. He was declared Rookie of the Year after the race at ISM Raceway.

William Byron shares his experience of his first Daytona victory with Hendrick Motorsports

With nine laps to go in the 2024 Daytona 500, Alex Bowman pushed William Byron who further made contact with the #6 Ford of Brad Keselowski, resulting in a huge 18-car crash. William Byron, however, went ahead unscathed.

After the green flag, Byron started in second place with Ross Chastain leading in his Chevrolet. Right on the final lap, however, there was another contact between Chastain and Austin Cindric, which cleared the way for Byron to take the victory.

This was a historic ninth win for Hendrick Motorsports, who now stand equal with Petty Enterprises for most wins at the Daytona 500. Byron told FOX after the end of the race:

"I'm telling you couldn't write the script any better, 2024 #24 and when we think about coming down for the first time, we didn't think we should be here, felt out of place. We win this on our 40th to the day, it's just - in time a record now, so that's awesome."

This is the first time since 2013 for Hendrick Motorsports to achieve a 1-2 finish at the Great American Race as Alex Bowman finished in second place behind his teammate.