William Byron finds fun participating in races 'not as stressful' as NASCAR Cup Series

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron had an impressive 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, but he finds fun and relief in participating in the races of Super Late Models. The #24 Chevrolet mentioned that competing in those races is not as stressful as working with a team in the Cup Series.

Byron's return to his roots between Cup races has proven to be a confidence booster. He kept his busy Super Late Model schedule and embarked on his five-race winning streak that culminated in prize money of $10,000 in June at Berlin Raceway in Marne, Michigan.

Byron said:

“What I got out of it was immediate fun, sort of relief. It was not racing the Cup car. It was different. It was not as stressful working with the team and things like that because there’s not as much on the line. There’s still prize money and things. And, honestly, you’re there to have fun. I enjoyed that.”

William Byron later said that it was a different level of competition but it helped him get back in the Next Gen car with an improved skill set.

He said:

“I learned little nuances that were helping me get back in the Cup car with a better skill set”

Byron had a career-best season where he secured wins at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Martinsville Speedway in the season’s first eight races to double his career win tally. Byron’s performance in the Round of 12, however, wasn’t quite enough to advance him into his first Championship 4, but it was his best season.

“You want to provide for those guys that work non-stop at the shop” – William Byron

The 24-year-old William Byron, who will enter his sixth NASCAR Cup Series season in 2023 understands that he is not just working for himself as there are a lot of others who work non-stop at the shop.

He said:

“You have to remember when you get in the Cup car, it’s your job and there are a lot of people you’re trying to provide for and do a good job for. There’s a weight to that. You want to provide for those guys that work non-stop at the shop.”

William Byron and the #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team will be seen in action next year in the NASCAR Cup Series in the preseason race Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum.

