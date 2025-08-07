William Byron fired up to battle Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson for NASCAR regular season crown

William Byron's win at Iowa Speedway last weekend put him in the points lead ahead of the final three NASCAR Cup regular‑season races. The Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) driver is now ready to fight for the Regular Season Championship against teammates Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson.Byron currently leads the standings with 770 points. Elliott sits 18 points back at 752, and Larson is 45 behind with 725. Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell trail Byron by 51 and 86 points, respectively, ahead of this weekend's race at Watkins Glen.Speaking on the SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Byron talked about the upcoming races and the &quot;fun&quot; competition with HMS teammates.&quot;It's definitely going to be a fun stretch. I feel like all three of us are working really hard and all of our teams are fast and competitive.&quot;We've just got to keep putting in the effort and the work and showing up every week and just approaching it the same way. I'm looking forward to the challenge of it. I think, Watkins Glen is a really good track for all three of us and just got to put in the work this week to make sure we're ready to go and fast there,&quot; he added.Elliott and Larson have both claimed two wins at Watkins Glen. Byron has notched one win in six starts, led 66 laps, and recorded three top‑10s at the 2.45-mile road course.Meanwhile, Byron has had mixed results at Richmond. In the spring of 2023, he dominated with 117 laps led and a stage win but was caught in late traffic and crashed to finish in 24th. He had one top-10 and one top-20 finish at the track last season. However, the 27-year-old is a two‑time defending Daytona 500 champion, having won back‑to‑back races at the famous superspeedway.&quot;I don't think it's the biggest deal&quot; - William Byron on NASCAR Cup regular season titleWilliam Byron also shared his thoughts about how important it is to capture the regular season title and the 15 points that come with it during the same interview.&quot;I feel like there’s a lot of racing left. It's really all about what you do week to week and you can lose or gain a ton of points in one week of the playoffs. I don't think it's the biggest deal, but it is a good pride thing and it gives you maybe a little bit easier sleep during the week when you look at the bonus points,&quot; William Byron said.Last season, Byron entered the final regular‑season race at Darlington with a shot at the NASCAR Cup Regular‑Season Championship. He finished fifth, but Tyler Reddick edged out the title by just one point after finishing tenth in the Southern 500.