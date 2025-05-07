William Byron gets candid on using a sports therapist: “I just try to give her everything that's on my mind"

In the second season of "NASCAR: Full Speed," the Netflix docuseries, William Byron opened up about talking to a sports therapist. The driver of the #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet believes it's helped him break out of his shell of being a quieter person, which has led to him being a better asset to his team.

In one of the episodes of the docuseries, the 27-year-old explained how he wasn't the greatest communicator and that it was getting in the way of his on-track success, thus prompting him to talk to a sports therapist.

"What made me want to do it is I felt like I was a very quiet communicator and I didn't say a lot, and I felt like that was getting in the way of our success or potential success as a team," William Byron said.

From there, Byron explained that it transitioned to learning more about himself as a person, adding that his involvement in using a sports therapist took off. When talking to his sports therapist, the two-time Daytona 500 winner said he gets frustrated when he forgets to tell her something but does the best he can to get everything off his mind.

"At first, it was really hard to tell her everything. Sometimes, I feel like I don't say as much as I should, and I'm like, 'Dang it, I should've said this. I should've gone into more detail.' But I just try to give her everything that's on my mind," William Byron said.

Byron is currently the Cup Series points leader in 2025 with one victory in the season-opening Daytona 500. He's posted five top fives, three stage wins, and currently has a 13-point advantage over HMS teammate Kyle Larson, who's second in the standings.

William Byron said he 'pealed back the curtain more' for NASCAR Netflix docuseries

William Byron has now appeared on both seasons of "NASCAR: Full Speed," the Netflix docuseries that highlights the sport along with its drivers and teams. The Hendrick Motorsports driver made it known that he's giving viewers a deep dive into what his life is like on and off the racetrack.

Byron posted the clip detailing his use of a sports therapist to X in order to promote the docuseries. The driver of the #24 wrote:

"Pealed back the curtain more in Season 2. Full Speed now streaming on @netflix 🎥"

William Byron is amid his eighth full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series, where he's spent all of them at the seat of the #24 HMS machine. He's won 14 races, most notably the 2024 and 2025 Daytona 500s. Byron has also made two Championship 4 appearances in 2023 and 2024.

