William Byron, HMS suffer grave consequences after NASCAR caught their illegal act at Daytona

NASCAR issued penalties to the two-time Daytona 500 champion, William Byron, for the upcoming Coke Zero Sugar 400 this weekend. Hendrick Motorsports was found guilty of making an illegal modification to the splitter at the front of the car.There was no qualifying session ahead of the main event scheduled on Saturday, August 23, 2025. However, Byron was expected to start the race from P11 after the governing body set the lineup by the metric. But things changed when the #24 Chevy Camaro ZL1 team was penalized for its illegal action.Stock car analyst Jeff Gluck revealed that William Byron's car passed the pre-race inspection on the second attempt. However, the NASCAR officials observed that Byron's team made an unapproved adjustment. Following the same, Gluck wrote:&quot;On their second attempt through inspections after passing all stations they were observed making an unapproved adjustment to the splitter,&quot; read an official statement from NASCAR. &quot;The struts were reinstalled, and the car was rerun over the USS and failed due to the adjustment.&quot;As a result, NASCAR ejected William Byron's crew chief, Rudy Fugle, from the main event. Additionally, Hendrick Motorsports lost its pit selection, and the #24 Chevy Camaro ZL1 will begin the race from the back of the pack, followed by a start-and-go penalty after the green flag.“You can’t drive in bubble wrap”: William Byron got candid about the upcoming race plan at Daytona International SpeedwayHendrick Motorsports driver William Byron sat down with Racer.com ahead of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, scheduled for Saturday. During the interaction, Byron recalled NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson and shared his race plan for the main event.The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion won both races at Daytona over a decade ago in 2013, including the inaugural Daytona 500 and the regular series Coke Zero Sugar 400. After securing the 2025 regular season champion title, Byron has his sights set on achieving this feat.&quot;I'm probably going to try to be up front and do all the things that it takes to win the race, just knowing the potential is there to be in a crash or whatever. You can't drive around in bubble wrap, you have to go out there and do your job and try to get a good finish. Usually, you crash more if you’re conservative. Yeah, go out there and be aggressive,&quot; William Byron said (via Racer.com).William Byron has three wins at Daytona International Speedway. He won the Daytona 500 twice, with his first win in the last season and his second in 2025. Additionally, the HMS driver also won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in 2020, making it the team's first win at the event since 2014.The #24 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver leads the Cup Series points table with 839 points to his credit. Additionally, he secured two wins, 13 top-ten finishes, nine top-five finishes, and two pole positions in 25 starts this season.