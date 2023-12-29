William Byron hopes to push his team's boundaries as HMS driver eyes 10 victories in 2024

After a breakout 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, William Byron is looking forward to continuing the same winning momentum heading into the upcoming 2024 NASCAR season. He led the series with six wins in 2023, making a Championship 4 appearance and finished the season at third place in the points standings.

During the NASCAR champion’s week in Nashville, Byron set his goals for the 2024 season. The next year will be Hendrick Motorsports’ 40th year in NASCAR but that is not what is motivating him.

Instead, William Byron focused on a specific goal, aiming to win more races than he won this past season, setting a target of at least 10 victories. He is also aiming to be the fastest on the track in the upcoming season. He recognized the competitive level his #24 HMS Chevy team achieved this season but aims to push further, emphasizing the importance of improving speed to achieve greater success.

“I mean, I’m not going to go into next year just because it’s the 40th year and say, ‘man, I really want to win,’ but I hope I win more races than I did this year. I hope I win 10. So that’s the goal, and I told everybody that we just want to be the fastest next year. We were really good this year, we were always in the mix and always one of the guys, but just want to be faster next year,” Byron said as reported by NASCAR.com.

Winning 10 races is rare in the modern world of NASCAR. Only two drivers have won 10 wins since Jeff Gordon’s record 13 wins in 1988. NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson did it in 2007 and HMS star driver Kyle Larson in 2021. So, to become the fourth HMS driver with double-digit wins in a single season, William Byron must have to perform more consistently than his previous season.

William Byron reviews his 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season was a career-best season for the #24 Chevrolet driver who set the career-high marks with six wins, 15 top-five, 21 top-10 finishes, and led 1016 laps in the 36-races schedule. He finished the season with an average finish of 11.0 and was favorite contender every week.

Reflecting on his most successful season, William Byron said (via NASCAR.com):

“It’s been a great season. It stinks to come up short, but I’d like to think we’re going to be back in this position and we’re going to have more shots at it. We just have to keep working. Keep working on the short-track program for us – that’s definitely been the tough part of our season.”