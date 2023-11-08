William Byron one of several NASCAR nationwide series drivers to participate in 56th Annual Snowball Derby

William Byron is coming off his career-best NASCAR Cup Series season as he finishes third in the standings. Days after the season finale, Byron's post-season plans are shaping up as he is set to participate in the Snowball Derby.

The NASCAR's National Series wrapped up at Phoenix Raceway last weekend, concluding the sport's historic 75th season. Heading into the postseason, the 56th Annual Snowball Derby has attracted the attention of several star NASCAR drivers.

William Byron is confirmed to participate in the prestigious Super Late Model stock car race. The Hendrick Motorsports driver will be driving the #24 Chevy with US Radiator serving as the primary sponsor.

Byron has made multiple starts in the marquee event and took home a sixth-place finish at Five Flags Speedway last year. His Cup Series crew chief Rudy Fugle and his #24 HMS crew were also a part of the effort.

Cup Series drivers Erik Jones and Ryan Preece will join Byron at the marquee event. Jones, a two-time winner of the derby will be driving the #4 Toyota while Preece in his second start will be in the #62 Ford.

Noah Gragson, winner of the 2018 Snowball Derby, will also participate in the event, behind the wheel of the #30 Ford for Rette Jones Racing. Xfinity talents Sammy Smith, and Derek Kraus will be starting in #22 Toyota and #9 Chevy respectively.

Truck Series drivers Ty Majeski, Carson Hocevar, and Connor Jones will also be running the event. A rising star in the ARCA series, William Sawalich will go head to head with the NASCAR drivers in the event.

The 56th Annual Snowball Derby is scheduled for November 30 to December 3, at Five Flags Speedway, located in Pensacola, Florida. This year's event boasts a record prize money with the winner taking away $35,000. Second place will pay $20,000, and $10,000 for the third place finisher.

William Byron hopeful to have more speed at "certain tracks" after championship heartbreak

The #24 Hendrick Motorsports driver won six races this season but fell short in the season finale at Phoenix despite starting in the pole position. William Byron and his HMS teammate Kyle Larson were bested by Ryan Blaney, who was crowned the 2023 Cup Series champion.

Byron was proud of his team but indicated that work needs to be done at certain tracks, possibly referring to short tracks. He said post-race (via Hendrick Motorsports.com):

“We had a great season. A lot to be proud of. A lot of really solid races. Communicating well as a team. I feel like all that stuff can just go up a notch. Hopefully, we just have a bit more speed at certain tracks that we know are important.”

“It stinks to come up short. I’d like to think we’re going to be back in this position, and we’re going to have more shots at it. We just have to keep working,” he added

NASCAR Phoenix

William Byron stands a career-best third in the 2023 Cup Series standings one spot behind teammate Kyle Larson.