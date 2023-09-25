William Byron punches Round of 8 ticket as playoff contenders wreck at NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas

Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron secured his place in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 8 by triumphing at Texas Motor Speedway on a thrilling Sunday afternoon.

Byron's strategic maneuver off a crucial restart, just six laps from the finish line, saw him dart to the inside lane, creating a three-wide spectacle that left both leader Bubba Wallace and Ross Chastain trailing in his wake. From that moment on, Byron's lead remained unchallenged.

The significance of this victory was not limited to Byron alone. Car owner Rick Hendrick, an icon in the NASCAR community, celebrated his 300th win at the highest level of the sport.

Notably, Kyle Larson, after starting out brilliantly and clinching Stage 2, spun and crashed hard while battling Bubba Wallace, bringing out the yellow flag and ending his race with a DNF to his name.

The NASCAR Cup Series race in Texas saw a total of 10 DNF finishes, including Kyle Busch, who crashed early into the outside wall of Turn 1, finishing only 73 laps of the 267-lap race.

The top five finishers at Texas Motor Speedway were all contenders in the playoffs. Ross Chastain claimed an admirable second place, followed closely by the pole winner Bubba Wallace. Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.

Brad Keselowski, another contender in the playoffs, secured a respectable seventh place, just behind Kevin Harvick.

The playoff picture became clearer following the race in Texas. Denny Hamlin, Chris Buescher, Bell, Martin Truex Jr., Chastain, Keselowski, and Kyle Larson join William Byron in the top eight positions of the playoff standings. Bubba Wallace, still in the running, moved up to the ninth spot ahead of Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch.

Full results of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway

1. William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2. Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

3. Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

4. Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5. Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6. Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

7. Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

8. Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

9. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

10. Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

11. Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

12. Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

13. Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

14. Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

15. Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

16. Carson Hocevar (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

17. Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

18. Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

19. Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

20. Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

21. Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

22. BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

23. Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

24. Zane Smith (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

25. Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

26. Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

27. Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

28. Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

29. A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

30. Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

31. Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

32. J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

33. Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

34. Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

35. Todd Gilliland (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

36. Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

With two pivotal races remaining in the Round of 12, the pressure is on for drivers to secure their spot in the Round of 8. Talladega looms large on the horizon. Following that, the Roval at Charlotte will provide a final crucible before the Round of 8 lineup is determined.