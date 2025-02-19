William Byron reveals the “not very healthy” indulgence he chased after back-to-back Daytona 500 triumphs

After delivering back-to-back Daytona 500 victories for the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports team, William Byron recently admitted that his first stop after the win wasn’t a healthy recovery meal. Instead, the 27-year-old took a trip to Waffle House at 4 am on Monday, with chocolate chip waffle being his order of choice.

A Daytona 500 victory secures a driver's place in NASCAR history. William Byron's initial win held extra significance, coinciding with the 40th anniversary of Hendrick Motorsports' NASCAR debut on February 19, 1984. His second victory unfolded after a last-lap crash during the overtime restart, where he surged from ninth to first, capitalizing on the high lane to stay clear of the wreckage.

Speaking about his post-race indulgence, Byron shared:

"Chocolate chip waffle. I'm not very healthy. ... But it was good. Did the job. I haven't eaten as much as I probably should. There's been a few beverages in there for sure. I've had some (vitamin) gummies and stuff, that's about it. ... I'm sure I'm still a little bit light because I haven't eaten a lot," Byron said in an interview with FOX Sports on Tuesday.

"It's not too bad. I got a bunch of sleep last night, so that was great. Last year, we had to come right here [to NYC after a Monday race], so to be able to get to rest last night was definitely much needed," he added.

Despite being a returning winner and knowing what to expect, William Byron admitted that he still hasn’t figured out how to maintain his usual diet and training while managing the demands of a Daytona 500 victory tour.

William Byron is already in preparation mode for upcoming races

Despite admitting to an unhealthy indulgence in his post-race celebrations and a hectic week filled with media interactions, William Byron is already shifting his focus back to the upcoming races. He shared that while this weekend’s event, the Ambetter Health 400 At Atlanta Motor Speedway will not be overly physically demanding, it will serve as a good preparation for the upcoming road course race at COTA on March 2.

"I feel like I'm relatively healthy. I haven't been able to work out or anything, but it's early in the week, and Atlanta is not a super physical track. I should be able to get through that and get ready for COTA—COTA is going to be a tough race for sure," he noted.

Byron has also made a conscious effort to limit distractions by staying off social media and avoiding unnecessary debates and discussions around his dramatic second victory in the Great American Race. However, he admitted that he heard of a conspiracy theory suggesting that he intentionally hit the wall during his burnout celebration.

"I haven't looked at any social media," he added. "I feel like that's the best way to go about things sometimes, and I've just been so busy. … I was in shock after the race, but I think now, looking back at it and living it, it feels really good."

At just 27 years old, William Byron has already cemented his place in NASCAR history as a two-time Daytona 500 winner. He also broke the record of being the youngest driver to win the iconic race back-to-back, a record previously held by Jeff Gordon, the previous driver of his N0. 24 Chevrolet.

