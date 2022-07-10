"It’s not been from a lack of effort" - William Byron rues 'rough patch' since last NASCAR win at Atlanta

William Byron won the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway earlier this year in March, which marked his first win of the season and third career win. He will be at it again this weekend as NASCAR returns to Hampton, Georgia for another exciting Atlanta racing edition.

Having won the March in Atlanta, Byron is one of the drivers to watch this weekend as he looks forward to taking a second win at the track and his third win of the season. With less than 20 races to complete this season, Byron has already pocketed two wins.

In a media interview, he was asked about the cause for his drop in performance and if he is looking forward to making a turnaround. In his response, the 24-year-old driver stated that he has been putting in more effort but has been having a rough patch over the past few races. Byron added:

“Yeah, certainly looking forward to turning it around. It’s been a rough stretch. It’s not been from a lack of effort.”

William Byron was NASCAR’s fifth different winner of the 2022 season after he collected the Atlanta win earlier this year. Two weekends later, he went on to win the Martinsville race. However, since Martinsville, his performances have taken a turn for the worse, which has caught many people's attention.

Since winning the Martinsville race, William Byron has only recorded one top-ten finish after placing P9 at Sonoma. He hasn’t been able to claim any top-five finishes in the past eleven races.

William Byron's performances improved in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season

Apart from the P9 finish, the best he secured was a P11 finish in the All-Star Race. Despite these poor results, it doesn’t mean he hasn’t been working hard enough. In fact, he has been one of the most notable drivers in almost all races.

He had a good run at Talladega, but his car’s speed wasn’t enough to win the race or even finish in the top ten. After a disappointing weekend at Dover, Byron was ready to secure his third win at Darlington, where he had the checkered flag in sight but ended up finishing P13.

In Charlotte, he had a good start after starting on pole five and went on to run in the top five in the first stage, but he unfortunately got caught up in a wreck before the end of the race, posting a P32 finish. After recording a P35 finish in Nashville and a P16 finish at Road America, William Byron is looking forward to posting impressive results this weekend in Atlanta.

It will be interesting to see whether he will be able to turn things around on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

