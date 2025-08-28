William Byron rules out any 'major weaknesses' for the #24 heading into the NASCAR playoffs

William Byron recently shared his thoughts on the state of the #24 team heading into the playoffs. Byron enters the playoffs as the regular season champion on the back of two wins and nine top 5 finishes.

Ad

During a media availability session ahead of the first playoff race at Darlington, he was asked whether he feels the #24 is the team and driver to beat. Byron claimed he believes the team is "up there for sure", adding that the proceedings will be week to week, which can always change as the playoffs deepen.

Following that, he responded to a question about the biggest weakness and strength of his team entering the final 10 races.

Ad

Trending

"I think we're just consistent. Speed is probably our strength. I don't really see a huge weakness with our team. And I think just got to continue to refine and just bring elevate every aspect of our program and hopefully get that better," William Byron said. [1:25]

Ad

Byron also commented on how Iowa and Richmond were two tracks that were "better" for the #24 team. He won at Iowa and finished 12th at Richmond.

He claimed Richmond had "more promise than normal", and he was looking forward to what's ahead. Byron mentioned that there was still room to go, but he's looking forward to getting better.

William Byron comments on whether he'll have a new setup for Darlington playoff race

During the race at Darlington in April, William Byron emerged as the driver with the best short-run speed. He went on to finish 2nd in that race. Ahead of the first playoff race at the same track, Byron was asked whether he was going to have a different setup now that the race had 100 extra miles.

Ad

"I mean, you just have to prepare for longer runs. You might have to run 50 laps on on Sunday night and that's a long run on tires. So, you've got to be prepared to know where your balance is migrating to and know how to manage that and hopefully just do a good job managing that balance migration," he described. [2:00]

Ad

Further sharing his thoughts on the playoffs, William Byron touched on the 'mental fortitude' it takes for a driver to race compared to the regular season. The #24 driver said that in the playoffs, the outcome every week is more direct.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver claimed that at the end of every race and before the start of a new race, a playoff driver knows what he is in points and what he needs to do in the race. Byron admitted the clarity in knowing that every week in the playoffs was "nice".

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shaharyar Shaharyar is one of the most experienced NASCAR journalists at Sportskeeda, having also worked in the motorsports journalism industry for over 3 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked with Essentially Sports.



In addition to watching as many races as possible and tracking all the storylines on raceday, he aims to be attentive and objective in his reportage by cross-referencing all the information he obtains with multiple sources. Shaharyar also tries to be empathetic with his coverage and understand the emotions of athletes and fans alike.



Although he admires Max Verstappen due to the hard work that has gone behind his recent dominance, he also has a soft spot for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari. Having covered NASCAR for quite some time, Shaharyar is resigned to the fact that it will struggle to eclipse F1 due to its old-school nature, though he believes the series has its own merits, just as F1 has limitations.



Shaharyar is also an indie filmmaker and his spare time is largely spent on that field either writing, directing, or editing a story or a project to make it come to life. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.