William Byron to run paint scheme honoring fallen soldier

William Byron, a two-time 2022 Cup Series race winner and Liberty University Online Programs' student, will return to his hometown track Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29th, 2020, for the 600 Miles of Remembrance.

The 24-year-old driver will pilot Hendrick Motorsports No.24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 with a patriotic paint scheme honoring a fallen soldier and former fellow at the Liberty University Online Programs, Ronald Grider.

To honor the fallen serviceman, William Byron's windshield will don the name of U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Ronald "Aaron" Grider. Meanwhile, the rest of the car will feature a patriotic paint scheme carrying his car number as well as the name of the primary sponsor Liberty.

The race, which is set to kick off at 6 p.m. EST, will start with a pre-race military salute with a demonstration from Fort Bragg, N.C., where Grider served for half a decade in the Special Operations Command (Airborne).

The veteran soldier was gunned down on his 30th birthday in 2010 while operating in the United States Armed Forces Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.

Speaking about the upcoming Memorial Day, the Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet driver said:

“Memorial Day is such a special day to so many families to honor all of those that we have lost and their loved ones still here. It means a lot to have Army Sgt. Grider’s name on the car, especially with the connection of him being a Liberty University online student that was pursuing his degree. It’s special to honor him.”

William Byron currently stands fourth in the Cup Series standings.

William Byron's fifth consecutive 600 Miles of Rememberance race

The upcoming 600 Miles of Remembrance race will mark Byron’s fifth consecutive memorial race, where he has raced in the memory of different great fallen service members. In 2018, which was his rookie year in the Cup Series, Bryon raced in memory of United States Army Maj. Michael Donahue, a former assistant professor of military science for Liberty’s Army ROTC program.

He also honored Ret. Air Force Lt. Col. Charlie Davidson, former director of Liberty’s Doctor of Ministry (D.Min.) program. During last year’s event, Byron paid tribute to former United States Air Force Staff Sgt. Cole Condiff, who was also a student at Liberty’s online programs.

The University has been Bryon's primary sponsor for the last 13 races this season, wherein he has already secured two wins. Last week, Hendrick Motorsports confirmed their contract extension with the university, which is set to expire in 2026, while Byron extended his contract with the team for another three years.

