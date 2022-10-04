William Byron's NASCAR Texas penalty appeal to be heard on Thursday

NASCAR has scheduled a date to hear an appeal made by William Byron’s Hendrick Motorsports concerning the penalty imposed on the team and the driver for rough driving at Texas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR confirmed that three members of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel will hear the appeal and make a decision on Thursday, October 6, 2022 ahead of the final race of Round 12 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. Fox Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the news on Twitter by stating that:

“William Byron appeal will be heard Thursday.”

William Byron and his #24 team were penalized after NASCAR discovered that Byron had made intentional contact with Denny Hamlin during a caution period during the opening race of Round 12 at Texas Motor Speedway. The penalties include docking Byron’s 25 points in the playoff standings and a fine of $50,000. Later the next day, Hendrick Motorsports filed an appeal against the penalty.

According to the NASCAR Rule Book, the #24 driver was penalized for violating Sections 4.3.A and 4.4.C, which pertains to the NASCAR Member Code of Conduct.

The 25-point penalty caused Byron to drop from third place in the points table standings to 10th. The driver currently stands 10th in the standings after finishing in 12th place at last week’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway. He is 11 points below the cutline and needs to perform well next week at Charlotte Motor Speedway to qualify for the Round of 8.

William Byron talks about his appeal against the penalties

William Byron has spoken about the issue of being penalized and his appeal against NASCAR penalties. Speaking to the media, ahead of the Talladega race, when asked about the huge penalty handed to him and his #24 team, Byron said:

“We’ve kind of compiled our list of evidence and got quite a few videos and things to look at and information that we’ve put together. So, I feel pretty good about that and willing to help any way I can. I feel like I’ve tried to help in some ways, just to try to get all the evidence kind of put together. But yeah, I feel good about that end of things”

Catch William Byron at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course for the elimination race of the Round of 12 on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

