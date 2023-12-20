William Byron’s new paint schemes unveiled ahead of 2024 NASCAR season

Hendrick Motorsports on Monday (Dec. 18) unveiled a pair of fresh new looks of William Byron’s #24 Chevrolet Camaro for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Axalta and RaptorTough, the long-time sponsors of the #24 HMS team, will return to the team for another season with a brand-new paint scheme for the 2024 season.

Axalta Racing announced their partnership with an unveiling video posted to X. In the video, William Byron and other HMS members are seen arranging photos of the paint scheme, which were featured in puzzles.

“We’re here to reveal your No. 24 @Axalta and @raptorcoatings schemes for next year through some friendly competition”

Expand Tweet

The #24 Raptor Tough paint scheme will have a neon green/yellow base color that fades to white on both sides of the car. There are some black words throughout the scheme that resemble animal claw symbols.

On the other hand, the iconic flames returned to the Axalta paint scheme for the first time in the last few years. Axalta cars will feature a white color with red flames and neon yellow numbers. The Axalta logo on the hood and both the sides of the car will be contained in a black box design.

Expand Tweet

William Byron reviews his breakout 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season

The #24 Chevrolet driver had a breakout NASCAR Cup Series season in 2023. He scored a career-high six wins and 15 top-five finishes. He made his first championship 4 appearance and finished in fourth place. He ended the season at third place in the points table.

William Byron will look to carry the same momentum with two new paint schemes through various races in the 2024 season.

Reflecting on his career-best Cup season, Byron said:

“Just trusting our process. As a team, we gained confidence, and we have a great group. We worked hard together, and we have all the tools and resources from Mr. (Rick) Hendrick and everyone at Hendrick Motorsports to do our jobs. We went out there and were able to capitalize on a lot of things. I enjoyed it, but at the same time (I am) hungry for a lot more.”

Catch Byron in action when the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season officially kicks off at the Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 18.