William Byron's sponsor allows fans to vote for HMS driver's paint schemes during 2024 NASCAR Cup season

William Byron's sponsor has launched an exciting initiative that empowers fans to directly influence the paint schemes of Hendrick Motorsports drivers for the 2024 season. This unique opportunity empowers fans to actively shape the aesthetics of Byron's car, adding an exciting layer of fan involvement to the upcoming races.

Fans are invited to participate in a bracket-style competition featuring four paint schemes to determine the design for Byron's car at the Chicago Street Race on July 7 and the NASCAR Cup Series playoff opener at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sept. 8.

Voting for the first round is ongoing until 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 24. The two finalists will then compete in the final round, running from Monday, March 25, at 9 a.m. ET until Thursday, March 28, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Fans may only vote once per round. The winning paint scheme will be unveiled on Friday, March 29.

Kelly Crandall shared a post on X, providing fans with the link to vote for the paint scheme of Byron's car and the four paint schemes available for fans to vote on in the initial round of the bracket.

The post was captioned:

"Relay Payments is holding a fan vote for their paint scheme of William Byron's car. The winner will be announced March 29. Here are the options: You can vote at http://relaypayments.com/racing ."

According to a press release from the team, Byron shared his thoughts on the fan-designed paint scheme initiative, saying:

“I’m excited Relay is coming back as a sponsor.” (via tobychristie.com)

Byron further added:

“They’ve been fantastic to work with, and I love how they use their partnership to celebrate our nation’s truck drivers. Now we just need the fans to help us finalize the car design. I can’t wait to see what it looks like.” (via tobychristie.com)

William Byron - The 2024 Daytona 500 Champion

William Byron, a prominent NASCAR driver, competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, driving the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports. He has garnered notable achievements, including the 2024 Daytona 500 win and the 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship.

Byron clinched the 2015 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Championship and has the distinction of being the rookie record holder for most wins in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with 7 victories in 2016.

Among his accolades are wins in prestigious events like the Coke Zero Sugar 400 and the Slinger Nationals. He's earned numerous Rookie of the Year titles, including those in the Cup, Xfinity, Camping World Truck, and K&N Pro Series East.

Byron has achieved 11 Cup Series wins, 85 top-10 finishes, and 12 pole positions in his seven-year career.