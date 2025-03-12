William Byron’s Team Penske rival’s sister Erin oozes class in a white floral dress

William Byron’s Team Penske rival, Ryan Blaney's sister Erin, recently posted a photo on Instagram. Erin Blaney shared a new story donning a white floral dress with blue flower details. The short video was filmed in front of the mirror.

Blaney, who graduated from the University of Alabama, is currently working as a Community Development Specialist at Make-A-Wish Central & Western North Carolina. Prior to this, she also worked as an event director for her brother's foundation, The Ryan Blaney Family Foundation. On Instagram, she often shares glimpses from her life, including photos of her outfits and her pet dog, who has made quite a lot of appearances on her feed. Blaney's recent Instagram story in the white floral dress can be seen below.

William Byron's ex-girlfriend, Erin Blaney's white floral dress. Source: Instagram, @erinblaney

Ryan Blaney, Erin's brother, is also a NASCAR driver. He, however, is not the only one in the family that has been a part of this sport. Their dad, Dave Blaney also a NASCAR driver who drove his last race, the Lou Blaney Memorial at Sharon Speedway.

William Byron Excited for Unique Speedway Classic at Bristol

Reigning Daytona 500 champion William Byron is promoting the MLB Speedway Classic, a crossover event where the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves will play a regular-season game at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 2. A temporary ballpark will be set up in the infield for the event, which will make it the first-ever MLB game in Tennessee.

Last August, MLB announced this special event at Bristol, known as ‘The Last Great Colosseum.’ With a capacity of 146,000, it will be the home field for the Reds.

William Byron recently visited Truist Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves, to promote the event. He shared his excitement by performing donuts on the field in a Chevy sporting a Braves-themed paint scheme. Speaking about the event, Byron shared,

"Yeah, I think it'll be really fun. I'm definitely going to be tuned in. I feel like Bristol is such a massive place. It's really a 'Colosseum' as we call it. So, it'll be nice to watch, just to see how baseball fits in there."

Despite the venue being designated as a home game for the Reds, Byron believes that Braves fans will show up in large numbers. He added,

"There will be a lot of Braves fans there, I feel like."

NASCAR will return to Bristol Motor Speedway on April 13 for the Food City 500. Later in the season, the track will host the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on September 13, acting as the cutoff event for the Round of 16 in the playoffs.

William Byron, who secured his spot in the playoffs with a season-opening win, currently leads the standings with a 13-point advantage over Christopher Bell.

