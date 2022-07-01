William Byron says Road America is 'one of my strongest road courses' as he aims to improve after Sonoma performance

William Byron heads to Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, where he will be turning laps at Road America on Sunday, July 3, 2022. Most drivers love road races and the Hendrick Motorsports driver is no exception. He even wants to include more road course events on the calendar.

As he prepares to hit the track, Byron said in an interview:

“I’m excited to head to Road America. I’ve always enjoyed racing there in both series. I feel like it’s one of the strongest road courses that we race at.”

The 24-year-old driver will mark his second Cup start at Road America since its inauguration in 2021. Though this is only the second time that the NASCAR Cup Series has been hosted at Road America, Byron has raced on the track several times before 2021 in NASCAR’s Xfinity race, meaning he has a better understanding of the track.

He is one of the most remarkable drivers as he has already bagged two wins. However, last weekend’s event at Nashville wasn’t kind to him as he spun before the end of Stage 1, which led to an early exit post the 35th finish, ahead of his teammate Alex Bowman, who also left the race early.

William Byron's performance in NASCAR Cup Series road courses

His record on Road America is quite convincing, as he placed in the top ten of the Xfinity Series in 2017. During the Cup Series inaugural race in 2021, he had a solid day carrying the win in Stage 1 and was runner-up in Stage 2.

Despite having a solid day, the third and final stage eliminated him from the race after a late-race wreck, posting a P33 finish while his teammate Chase Elliot bagged the win.

Though he has not won any road-racing events in the five-season he has competed in the Cup series, Byron’s record in these events shows nothing but the potential of a young driver. In the last two road courses this season, Byron has recorded a P12 finish in COTA and a P9 in Sonoma.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass William Byron’s ninth-place finish at Sonoma snapped a streak of seven races without a top-10. After practice Friday, he assessed where Hendrick Motorsports and his team is at as it relates to the competition: William Byron’s ninth-place finish at Sonoma snapped a streak of seven races without a top-10. After practice Friday, he assessed where Hendrick Motorsports and his team is at as it relates to the competition: https://t.co/JQfQZkqhHH

William Byron has recorded five top-ten finishes in 12 road course events, becoming the seventh driver with the most top-ten finishes in 12 starts. Catch him at Kwik Trip 250 on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far