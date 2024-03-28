William Byron says he and his team still have "a lot to prove" even after "great start" to NASCAR season

William Byron is following in the footsteps of NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon, replicating the success the 4x Cup champion achieved in the #24 Chevy. Last weekend, Byron became the first driver since Gordon, to win multiple races for the third consecutive year.

Byron racked up six victories in 2023, the most of any Cup driver, but fell short in the season finale and settled for a third-place finish in the standings. Despite the setback, the #24 HMS team has kicked off his 2024 campaign on a solid note.

In a recent conversation on SiriusXM NASCAR radio, William Byron elaborated on the team's recovery after the loss at Phoenix. Following his second win of his 2024 campaign at COTA, the 26-year-old said:

"I don't think we allowed ourselves to get in a slump after Phoenix and think what could have been. We just focused on what is the next task at hand and how can we come out of the gate strong."

Although he has won the most Cup races in the next-gen era and secured victory at the Daytona 500, the #24 Chevy driver believes that he and his team still have "a lot to prove."

"I feel like we have a lot to prove going into this year, just so that we can maintain the level that we were in the past and there is still a lot do. I feel like its a great start but there is a whole summer and fall ahead of us and we just have to keep the gas down," Byron said.

Byron currently holds sixth place in the Drivers' standings with two victories, trailing behind teammate Kyle Larson.

Kevin Harvick compares William Byron and Kyle Larson's results in the next-gen era

Kyle Larson and William Byron have emerged as standout performers at Hendrick Motorsports in the next-gen era, often trading wins on the track. Former Cup driver turned NASCAR Analyst, Kevin Harvick, analyzed the results of the two HMS drivers and pointed out a distinguishing factor.

In the latest episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Harvick noted that both drivers were neck-and-neck in terms of finishing positions, but Larson was more prone to retiring from races.

The 2014 NASCAR Cup champion said:

"William Byron has won 10 races, and Kyle Larson has won eight. Seconds, they are close. Top fives, they are close. Top tens, they are close. DNFs – This is where the debate really started for me. Kyle Larson has 16 DNFs and William Byron has 9. Lead lap finishes Byron has 63 and Larson has 56."

Harvick concluded that NASCAR racing wasn't just about running the fastest laps but more about endurance.