"I just try to race" - William Byron on trying his best at the NASCAR Richmond race

William Byron will join forces with his crew chief, Rudy Fugle, in an attempt to deliver the third victory for the #24 Liberty University Camaro ZL1, this weekend at Richmond Raceway.

Hendrick Motorsports @TeamHendrick Ready to roll into Richmond. Ready to roll into Richmond. https://t.co/77xaFeKrjA

William Byron has been one of the most successful drivers this season, earning two wins which stamped his spot in the playoffs. He has currently collected 13 playoff points, sitting in third position as Denny Hamlin.

Byron has led 611 laps, ranking second for most laps led. Of the 611 laps, 122 of those came from Richmond during the 2022 Toyota Owner’s 400 on April 3rd. This was his second-highest laps led in a single Cup race.

Apart from the Richmond Raceway, Byron has been performing well on the short track. He has managed to secure five top 5 finishes on short tracks this season.

NASCAR @NASCAR @WilliamByron:



: Led 122 laps

: Finished P3, his best-career finish at



That's a solid day. : Led 122 laps: Finished P3, his best-career finish at @RichmondRaceway That's a solid day. .@WilliamByron: 👉: Led 122 laps 👉: Finished P3, his best-career finish at @RichmondRaceway That's a solid day. https://t.co/Au8Quf5N7F

Heading to Richmond, the Charlotte native has stated he’s not planning to get into playoff mode since the move has backfired before, and instead he’ll just race and try to bring the win home.

In a media interview ahead of the event, William Byron said:

“I don’t try to get into any sort of mode. I just try to race. We try, at times, to simulate what a playoff race would be like or things like that, but it never seems to work too well. We’re going to try our best when the playoffs start and we’re trying our best this weekend. Hopefully, this weekend goes as we want it to.”

This season has been one of his best seasons and Richmond Raceway has been part of that success. Byron now intends to repeat the same success this weekend.

William Byron’s crew chief to work on failed strategy at Richmond Raceway

On the other hand, William Byron’s crew chief is thrilled to get back on track to give it another shot. According to him, they did really well in the spring, leading to most laps led, but a pit strategy didn’t work for them. Heading there for the second time Byron’s crew chief will work on that failed strategy and they’ll be good to go.

The upcoming event will mark Byron’s ninth Cup Series start at the ¾ track where his career-best finish was a P3 that he earned earlier this year after managing to get a front-row starting position.

Apart from the eight starts, Byron has also made other appearances while racing in Xfinity and ARCA Menard Series East. His two Xfinity Series starts came in 2017, while his one ARCA start came in 2015.

With a good record at Richmond Raceway, Byron is in a good position to take the win this weekend. If he achieves it, he’ll be the second driver with the most wins behind Chase Elliott.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anurag C