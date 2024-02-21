William Byron unfazed by having Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson as Hendrick Motorsports teammates - “I’m the other guy”

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron reflected on his status as HMS's "other guy" after his emphatic victory in the iconic Daytona 500 race.

William Byron was not among the top contenders for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series' season opener at Daytona International Speedway. The 26-year-old driver for star-studded Hendrick Motorsports that also consists of former Cup champions Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson, has often been perceived as a supporting cast for the superstar drivers.

However, Byron shut down his detractors after clinching a memorable victory during the Daytona 500 race. Driving the Hendrick Motorsports No. 24, Byron put together a commendable performance, racing to victory after multiple collisions in the closing stages of the race.

Following his win, Byron spoke to the media, where he touched on his status within the HMS camp. He said (via FOX Sports):

"I'm the other guy."

Despite lacking the flashy persona or outspoken presence of some of his counterparts, William Byron's unassuming nature belies steely determination and a commitment to success. The Hendrick Motorsports driver said:

"I have to kind of balance that kind of calm demeanor with working with my team and being vocal enough to do the things we need to do to get the car better and things like that."

William Byron on what gives him the "fuel" to move forward for success

Despite an impressive 2023 campaign which saw him qualify for the Cup Series championship 4, William Byron was overlooked in preseason predictions and discussions of favorites to clinch the Harley J. Earl trophy at Daytona International Speedway.

Thus, it was a special occasion for Byron when the driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports defied the odds and raced to glory. Reflecting on the preseason predictions that discounted his chances of victory, he said following the race (via The Print):

"Yeah, I use it all as fuel, so just keep it coming. All the preseason predictions and everything. I just try to stay quietly focused. I feel like for me, I do well having my own space and being able to work through the things with my race team.

Acknowledging his reserved nature, William Byron added:

"I don’t read too much into it. I’m never going to be the most vocal guy. I just enjoy getting in the race car and putting the helmet on and going to work. That’s what I’ve always lived for."