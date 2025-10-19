William Sawalich transported to the hospital after a severe collision at Talladega

A massive crash broke out during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Talladega Superspeedway race, including Joe Gibbs Racing driver William Sawalich and five others. While the other drivers were rushed to the infield care center, the #18 Toyota driver was transported to a local hospital.

Sawalich had a strong qualifying session for the United Rentals 250 and clinched a second-place start. He completed the 2.66-mile track lap in 52.70 seconds with a best speed of 181.70 mph. He was just 0.10 seconds behind the pole sitter and Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love. Despite having a decent pace, the JGR driver lost ground in the initial stage and wrapped it up in P10.

Following that, things took a turn for the worse on lap 45, when Leland Honeyman entered turn one. He made contact with Connor Mosack and Connor Zilisch, sending Mosack up the track into William Sawalich. The wreck also involved Jeb Burton and Dean Thompson in the aftermath. This resulted in DNF for Sawalich, Mosack, and Thompson, and the trio was sent to the infield care center.

Following that, NASCAR announced that the #18 Toyota driver was sent to a local hospital for further evaluation. Meanwhile, Mosack and Thompson were released from the care center. In response to the situation, the stock car association wrote:

"UPDATE: The drivers of the Nos. 26 and 99 have been evaluated and released from the infield care center. William Sawalich, driver of the No. 18, has been transported to a local hospital for further evaluation."

Despite delivering promising finishes in his rookie season, William Sawalich has failed to make it to the Xfinity Series 2025 playoffs. He wrapped up the Talladega Superspeedway race in P30. Meanwhile, Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill took home the victory.

"There's always next year": William Sawalich got candid about falling short of a playoff seat in his rookie season

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver William Sawalich was featured in an interview with PRN after wrapping the World Wide Technology Raceway event. During the post-race interaction, the rookie driver opened up about not securing a playoff seat in the 2025 postseason.

Sawalich secured his second runner-up finish at Gateway, wrapping the race behind Connor Zilisch. Despite having impressive runs throughout the season, the JGR driver fell short of a playoff seat and expressed his feelings on the same. He told the press:

“Didn't make the playoffs but we certainly gave them a run for their money. We had long-run speed, short-run speed. They gave me a really good car. There's always next year."

William Sawalich debuted in the Xfinity Series in the 2024 season, competing part-time for Joe Gibbs Racing, piloting the #19 Toyota. Following his performance, the team kept the driver and gave him a full-time seat this season in the #18 Toyota in 2025. He has secured nine top tens, three top fives, and one pole position in 31 starts this season.

