"William wants it more than me": Ex-driver turned William Byron's performance coach elaborates on #24 driver's maturity in NASCAR

William Byron's stellar season has secured him a spot in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4. The Hendrick Motorsports driver, who dominated the regular season, faced an uphill battle in the playoffs.

As the series headed towards its penultimate race in Martinsville, Byron found himself in a contest with five other drivers vying for the two vacant spots.

Despite blistering heat and fierce competition, the 25-year-old managed to scrape a 13th-place finish. The result was enough for the driver of the #24 Chevrolet to secure a spot in the final four.

Following the race, Max Papis, once a driver himself and now Byron's performance coach, shed light on the 25-year-old's mental strength. Speaking to journalist Matt Weaver, Papis praised Byron's ability to get past challenging circumstances.

He emphasized:

"Today William showed me that he has the inner tools to manage extremely difficult situations. He's mature enough not to let the outside situation affect him. Today he's proved that you cannot beat a person who refuses to lose."

When pressed on what advice he might offer the Hendrick Motorsports driver in the lead-up to the championship race in Phoenix, Papis stated:

"It's always nice to have a shoulder you can lean on. (But) him? He did it all on his own. It's all his merit."

Papis went on to express pride in witnessing Byron's evolution over the years.

He added:

"He had it with just about 200 races under his belt. Imagine what he's gonna be like when he has 400-500. He's gonna be amazing."

When asked if he experiences Byron's racing career vicariously, Papis affirmed:

"Yes. But the special thing is that, it's the first time in my career that I found someone who wants it even more than me."

William Byron deserves all the credits, according to Max Papis

Following his interview, Max Papis took to social media to further express his sentiments.

Via X (formerly Twitter), he extended his gratitude to journalist Matt Weaver. He then went on to shower accolades on William Byron.

Papis wrote:

"William Byron deserves all the credit anyone can give him, my pride has been to guide him to be the best WB he can be. See him becoming the Man he is today and achieving his goal to go for NASCAR championship becomes reality."

Additionally, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, and Ryan Blaney are the other three drivers alongside William Byron to have secured a Championship 4 birth.

As the NASCAR Cup Series heads towards its climactic showdown in Phoenix, all eyes will be on the four drivers competing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship.