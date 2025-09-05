"Wish I had a magic wand": Kyle Busch makes his feelings known on prolonged Cup Series winless streak

Kyle Busch is perhaps in the worst slump of his NASCAR Cup Series career. He has not won a single race in the No. 8 Chevrolet since June 4, 2023.

Besides his duties as a full-time driver for Richard Childress Racing, Busch has several duties through the weekend with the sponsors and Chevrolet. But Sundays matter the most to the Las Vegas native.

“Sunday is my priority,” Kyle Busch said in a statement. “It has to be my No. 1 because if I’m not successful on Sunday, none of this other stuff happens and is possible.”

Busch also mentioned that he had been working the hardest on the racing side of things for the past three years. But the results aren’t there. Last season, Busch broke a 19-year streak of winning at least one race each season.

“Why? I don’t know. I wish I had a magic wand. It’s just not there. But that is definitely at the front of our minds,” Busch added.

Last week at Darlington Raceway, Busch bagged a P8. Notably, it was his first top-10 in seven weeks. He failed to make the playoffs this year, but still has nine races to log his maiden victory of the 2025 season.

His next race, the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway, is scheduled for this coming Sunday, September 7. Fans can watch him live on USA (3 pm ET onwards) or listen to exclusive radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“Holy smokes”- Last Sunday’s winner at Darlington recalls racing alongside Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch is one of the most successful drivers in NASCAR history with winning records in all three national touring series. So racing alongside him is a dream for many young drivers.

Several years ago, when Chase Briscoe, who currently drives the No. 19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, realized that Busch was going to be his fellow racer in the former’s second-ever NASCAR race, he, too, was elated. Recalling that moment, Briscoe said in a statement,

“Kyle Busch was the first moment where I had, that it was in the Truck Series at the time and he came and ran Atlanta. It was like my second ever NASCAR race.

“And I remember, I think I qualified right behind him and ran behind him for a lot of the first stage, and it was just like, ‘Holy smokes, I’m on the racetrack with Kyle Busch.’ I would say he was probably the first one,” he added.

Chase Briscoe won last week at Darlington, marking his second win of the 2025 season. Unlike Busch, Briscoe is locked into the playoffs. His win at Darlington got him an automatic ticket to the Round of 12, scheduled to kick off at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on September 21.

