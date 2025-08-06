With Cup Series grid almost full, NASCAR expert predicts where Daniel Suarez might land next

Trackhouse Racing’s decision to part ways with Daniel Suarez has added a rare twist to an otherwise uneventful NASCAR free agency season. The news came as no surprise to many insiders, but it has left a big question hanging-- where does Suarez go from here, especially with most Cup Series seats already taken for 2026?With almost all 36 full-time spots locked in, his future depends on whether a team is willing to make room for him.As per an analysis by The Athletic's Jordan Bianchi, Daniel Suarez’s best shot at staying in the NASCAR Cup Series might come from Spire Motorsports, where Justin Haley’s spot is no longer a lock. While nothing is confirmed, multiple sources inside the industry believe Spire could make a change — and Suarez, a two-time Cup winner and 2016 Xfinity champion, is a logical replacement.Spire has reasons to consider such a move. Suarez has experience and a motivation to prove himself after a tough final season at Trackhouse. He’s made it clear he wants to remain in the Cup Series and isn’t interested in dropping down to Xfinity, despite speculation around potential seats at JR Motorsports or Kaulig Racing.Daniel Suarez (99) is introduced before the start of the Wurth 400 race at Texas Motor Speedway - Source: ImagnHowever, there are certain problems. Haley is only in his first season with Spire, and the team may not be ready to give up on a driver they invested in. Additionally, Suarez would likely want a multi-year contract to avoid a similar situation next season. Spire may prefer to keep its options open for a more aggressive free agency market in 2026.In short, unless a team like Spire decides to gamble, Daniel Suarez might find himself boxed out of the Cup Series. But if he’s right — and a “quality ride” does appear — he could still be on the grid in 2026.Daniel Suarez remains calm and focused after Trackhouse exitDaniel Suarez is not letting his departure from Trackhouse Racing shake his confidence. The 33-year-old driver seems more relieved than anything else. After being with the team since its formation in 2021, Suarez says he’s ready to move forward.Speaking on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, as reported by Jeff Gluck, Suarez explained that there are no hard feelings. He said,“I want to make sure that you guys and all the people listening (know) I'm not sad for this. This is just a new chapter. That's all it is. This is not a sad moment, it's just a change,”He added that he had known about the decision for a while and wasn’t caught off guard. He further added,“This is not something new for me. I have known about this for a while. It just happens to be official today. I'm actually a little bit relieved it's already out and people know about it and we can talk about it and we can move forward with future plans,”Daniel Suarez was the team’s first driver after it acquired Chip Ganassi Racing and piloted the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro alongside Ross Chastain. Despite that history, Suarez’s 2025 season hasn’t delivered — just one top-5 and three top-10s.The team didn’t provide a specific reason for the split. Trackhouse Racing, however, has been reportedly eyeing 19-year-old Connor Zilisch, who’s dominating in the Xfinity Series. His rise likely made the decision easier for the team.