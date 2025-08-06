  • NASCAR
  • With Cup Series grid almost full, NASCAR expert predicts where Daniel Suarez might land next

With Cup Series grid almost full, NASCAR expert predicts where Daniel Suarez might land next

By Dipti Sood
Published Aug 06, 2025 02:15 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn
Daniel Suarez walks on pit road during practice and qualifying for The Great American Getaway 400- Source: Imagn

Trackhouse Racing’s decision to part ways with Daniel Suarez has added a rare twist to an otherwise uneventful NASCAR free agency season. The news came as no surprise to many insiders, but it has left a big question hanging-- where does Suarez go from here, especially with most Cup Series seats already taken for 2026?

With almost all 36 full-time spots locked in, his future depends on whether a team is willing to make room for him.

As per an analysis by The Athletic's Jordan Bianchi, Daniel Suarez’s best shot at staying in the NASCAR Cup Series might come from Spire Motorsports, where Justin Haley’s spot is no longer a lock. While nothing is confirmed, multiple sources inside the industry believe Spire could make a change — and Suarez, a two-time Cup winner and 2016 Xfinity champion, is a logical replacement.

Spire has reasons to consider such a move. Suarez has experience and a motivation to prove himself after a tough final season at Trackhouse. He’s made it clear he wants to remain in the Cup Series and isn’t interested in dropping down to Xfinity, despite speculation around potential seats at JR Motorsports or Kaulig Racing.

Daniel Suarez (99) is introduced before the start of the Wurth 400 race at Texas Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn
Daniel Suarez (99) is introduced before the start of the Wurth 400 race at Texas Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

However, there are certain problems. Haley is only in his first season with Spire, and the team may not be ready to give up on a driver they invested in. Additionally, Suarez would likely want a multi-year contract to avoid a similar situation next season. Spire may prefer to keep its options open for a more aggressive free agency market in 2026.

In short, unless a team like Spire decides to gamble, Daniel Suarez might find himself boxed out of the Cup Series. But if he’s right — and a “quality ride” does appear — he could still be on the grid in 2026.

Daniel Suarez remains calm and focused after Trackhouse exit

Daniel Suarez is not letting his departure from Trackhouse Racing shake his confidence. The 33-year-old driver seems more relieved than anything else. After being with the team since its formation in 2021, Suarez says he’s ready to move forward.

Speaking on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, as reported by Jeff Gluck, Suarez explained that there are no hard feelings. He said,

“I want to make sure that you guys and all the people listening (know) I'm not sad for this. This is just a new chapter. That's all it is. This is not a sad moment, it's just a change,”
He added that he had known about the decision for a while and wasn’t caught off guard. He further added,

“This is not something new for me. I have known about this for a while. It just happens to be official today. I'm actually a little bit relieved it's already out and people know about it and we can talk about it and we can move forward with future plans,”
Daniel Suarez was the team’s first driver after it acquired Chip Ganassi Racing and piloted the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro alongside Ross Chastain. Despite that history, Suarez’s 2025 season hasn’t delivered — just one top-5 and three top-10s.

The team didn’t provide a specific reason for the split. Trackhouse Racing, however, has been reportedly eyeing 19-year-old Connor Zilisch, who’s dominating in the Xfinity Series. His rise likely made the decision easier for the team.

Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.

Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.

To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.

Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India.

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
