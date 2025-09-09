With Leah Pruett back in NHRA, Tony Stewart opens up on racing plans: “I get the itch to be behind the wheel”

  • NASCAR
By John Breeden
Published Sep 09, 2025 19:50 GMT
On the heels of Leah Pruett returning to the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA), her husband, Tony Stewart, has commented on his future plans in racing. The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion has revealed that he doesn't have anything lined up at this point, but knows that he'll be eager to get back behind the wheel at some point.

The retired NASCAR star spoke to motorsports insider Bob Pockrass on his future plans. While the 54-year-old enjoys watching his wife race, he knows he'll want to be racing again himself.

Stewart made it clear that there are no plans set in stone at this point to race, but added that he's had conversations with folks about his future in racing.

"Everybody knows me. I'm a spectator for a little while and then I get the itch and want to be behind the wheel of something. I don't have set plans yet. We're working on it. I've been in conversations with a lot of different people over the course of the last month or so. There's definitely some things in the works, just nothing that's 100 percent solidified yet," Tony Stewart said. (0:21 onwards)
Leah stepped away from NHRA after 2023 to start a family with Tony Stewart, who ended up filling in for her for the 2024 NHRA season in a Top Fuel Dragster. The Indiana native won Rookie of the Year honors in the series that year, and backed it up with his first 2025 Four-Wide Nationals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Tony Stewart "excited" about Leah's racing return amid uncertain future

While Tony Stewart doesn't have any future racing plans lined up, he's looking forward to seeing his wife, Leah, return to the cockpit in the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA). Leah stepped away from racing after 2023 as she gave birth to the couple's son, Dominic, last year.

In the same interview with Bob Pockrass, Stewart made it known that he's thrilled about seeing Leah get back to racing, even if the pending plans for him to race fall apart.

"Even if it all falls through and I don't end up with a ride next year, I'm excited to see Leah back in the car. We started TSR Nitro because of Leah, and I can't wait to see her do what she loves to do," Tony Stewart said.
Tony Stewart last competed full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2016. Through his 18-year career, he became one of the most accomplished drivers in the sport. Stewart won 49 career Cup races and three championships, including one as co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing in 2011.

Stewart was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2020. He continued to co-own SHR with Gene Haas until the team ceased operations at the end of the 2024 season.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
