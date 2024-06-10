"Without Kevin Harvick it's unbearable"; "Miss you" - Fans offer diverse reactions to FOX NASCAR 2024 booth farewell

The 16th race of the 2024 regular Cup Series season is done and dusted. With that, FOX NASCAR's broadcasting booth also takes a leave from the current Cup Series until the 2025 season's first race.

In a recent post by FOX: NASCAR, former NASCAR driver-turned-broadcaster Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, and Mike Joy signed off for the season. This was the rookie year in the booth for the 2014 Cup Series champion Harvick, as he hung his helmet at the end of last season, driving for Stewart-Haas Racing.

Expand Tweet

Trending

As their job for this season came to an end, NASCAR fans voiced their opinions on the 2024 FOX NASCAR's broadcast booth. Many fans of the sport voiced their displeasure towards the broadcast giant:

"This was the worst broadcast season in NASCAR history solely because of Fox," a user said.

Members of the NASCAR community believed that FOX NASCAR didn't do a great job and hoped for a better showing from the other broadcasters:

"Great year for the booth guys, now we just need the TV truck to do better and give the guys the quality broadcasting they deserve as announcers." a user wrote.

However, there was also a section of users who had good things to say.

"Only thing I’m going to miss is the booth," Another user wrote.

Fans on X also heaped heavy praise on Harvick for making it enjoyable:

"He saved it. Without, Harvick, it's unbearable." a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Another fan added,

"Great job Kevin Harvick! Looking forward to hearing you guys call the races next year!"

"We’re Gonna Miss You Guys," a fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

NASCAR's other broadcasting partner, NBC Sports, will now gear up to telecast the second half of the 2024 season. NBC will broadcast the rest of the regular season races and the playoff rounds until NASCAR declares the 2024 Cup Series champion.

However, from the 2025 season, there will be additions to the new NASCAR broadcasting rights deal.

FOX NASCAR and NBC Sports to partner up with two new streaming partners

NASCAR officially declared its new media-rights deal for the 2025 season. Amazon and TNT Sports are two of the new broadcasting partners in this seven-year agreement that will cost $1.1 billion annually.

From 2025, all 36 races will be divided among the streaming partners. FOX NASCAR will broadcast the first 12 races of the season, followed by AMAZON and TNT Sports with five races each in the mid-season. NBC Sports will broadcast the final 14 races of the season, including the playoffs. However, NASCAR has yet to decide which broadcasting partner gets the biggest races.

According to NASCAR's Senior VP of Media and Productions, Brian Herbst, the allocation of race events is a heavy area to focus on. In a conversation with Front Office Sports, Herbst said:

"The biggest piece for us on the schedule side is that each one of these partners is going to look for tentpole events, and they’re going to look for new markets."

Expand Tweet