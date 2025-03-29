Wives of Todd Gilliland and Zane Smith share a sweet message for Harrison Burton’s fiancee Jenna on her 23rd birthday

NASCAR driver Harrison Burton’s fiancée Jenna Petty recently celebrated her 23rd birthday with McCall Smith and Marissa Gilliland's wishes on social media.

Ad

Burton, who drives full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for AM Racing, got engaged to Petty in March 2024. The couple have been together for over seven years. They first met in high school and are set to marry this October at Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina.

Petty is a professional dancer and a graduate of High Point University in North Carolina. She is very active on Instagram with over 16K followers and reshared NASCAR Cup driver Zane Smith's wife's story, where she gave her birthday wishes.

Ad

Trending

"Happy birthday Jenna. Hope you have the best day ever!" McCall Smith wrote.

Jenna's story on March 29. Source: @jennapetty_ on Instagram

Todd Gilliland's wife Marissa also shared a story and wrote:

Ad

"Wishing [Jenna Petty] the happiest birthday. Love you so much!!"

Jenna's story on March 29. Source: @jennapetty_ on Instagram

Meanwhile, Harrison Burton returned to the NASCAR Xfinity Series this year after competing in the Cup Series for three years. The 24-year-old drives AM Racing's No. 25 Ford Mustang with primary sponsorship from Dead On Tools. He has three top-10 finishes so far this season and is ranked 11th in the Xfinity points standings. His best finish was sixth place at Daytona International Speedway.

Ad

Burton has collected four wins in the Xfinity series since his debut in 2019. He will return to the track at Martinsville Speedway this Saturday (March 29). He qualified fifth with a top speed of 94.369 mph and will start the race behind front-row JR Motorsports drivers' Connor Zilisch and Carson Kvapil.

The Marine Corps 250 is scheduled to start at 5 pm ET.

"Exploring Miami is something special" - Jenna Petty shares 'day in the life' pictures with Harrison Burton

Harrison Burton's fiancee Jenna Petty attended the Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat NBA game last week, following the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on March 22nd. Burton was placed 11th in last Saturday's race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Ad

Petty shared pictures from her day in Miami with Burton on Instagram and wrote:

"Day in the life. [No Days Off] spoiled us with a trip to their HQ and sitting court side - cheering for the Hornets in Heat territory. Exploring Miami is something special! Can’t wait to be back!"

Harrison Burton finished the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season in 16th place in the final standings and claimed his first win in the series. He won the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 in Wood Brothers Racing's No. 21 Ford Mustang at Daytona International Speedway. He finished seconds ahead of two-time NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback