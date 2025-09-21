“Won’t take anymore crap”: Ty Gibbs lashes out on contact with JGR teammate Christopher Bell at New Hampshire

Things got a little heated between Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Ty Gibbs and Christopher Bell at the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The duo was fighting for the positions aggressively and bumping each other not once but twice, which incident led to Gibbs airing out his irritation via the team radio.

Ad

During the race, Ty Gibbs attempted to cut in ahead of Denny Hamlin by dragging his car alongside Bell, which was at the time leading to the bumping and contact between teammates. Hamlin couldn't believe that Gibbs would act so aggressively right in the middle of the fight for the championship and asked whether he understood that they were all competing for the same thing.

The fight became more intense when Hamlin went for the revenge and turned Gibbs' car into the part of the track where the outside wall was, and, after that, Gibbs, instead of backing off, decided to continue the battle and even called 'game on' via the radio. But soon after, he clashed with Christopher Bell.

Ad

Trending

PRNLive posted on X:

"Ty Gibbs just got on the radio and said he "won't take any more crap from my teammate," @HeatherDeBeaux reports. Gibbs and Christopher Bell have been racing extremely hard and the pair made contact at least twice."

PRN @PRNlive Ty Gibbs just got on the radio and said he "won't take any more crap from my teammate," @HeatherDeBeaux reports. Gibbs and Christopher Bell have been racing extremely hard and the pair made contact at least twice.

Ad

Throughout 29+ races, Ty Gibbs failed to win a single one but still managed to impress with his strong consistency by finishing nine times in the top-10 and four times in the top-fives. In general, he showed quite a good pace and gradual development on the track. One of his best stats was the number of laps he led - 300 - as well as his average finish - 17.28 - which turned out to be quite a good indicator of his steady results from the middle of the pack. Although he had two DNFs, his performance was such that he was able to run almost 99% of all the laps that were available.

Ad

Joe Gibbs on grandson Ty Gibbs' refusal to be patient and relentless drive to win

Joe Gibbs shared insights about his grandson Ty Gibbs following the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway in September 2025. Highlighting Ty’s aggressive racing approach, Joe revealed a conversation where Ty told him to stop using the word "patience" because he refused to be patient anymore; he wanted to race aggressively to win.

Ad

"Yeah, this sport is really hard, and I keep telling him honestly I use the word 'patience'. And two races ago, we were talking after the race, and he said, "Coach, will you quit using the word 'patience'? I don't want you to ever use it again." So patience is out the window. We're trying to win here," Joe Gibbs told the media.

Ad

"And so no, I just think he knows this is what he's going to do, you know, his entire life. And so he's after it. And I think I admire, like I said, our entire 54 team, to be truthful. They're young, but the pit crew, everybody, they just keep fighting. So it's really great," he further added.

Joe Gibbs acknowledged that NASCAR is a challenging sport and praised Ty’s relentless drive and determination. Although Ty’s 2025 campaign has been marked by ups and downs, including tough finishes like 22nd at Darlington after a slow start, Joe emphasized the youth and fighting spirit of the entire No. 54 team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.