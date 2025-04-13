Wood Brothers Racing clarifies why Chase Briscoe talks happened first despite early interest in Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing's co-owner Eddie Wood touched upon why the team was in contact with Chase Briscoe even though they were interested in Josh Berry. Speaking in an interview at the Happy Hour Podcast with Kevin Harvick, Wood stated that Briscoe's connection with Ford made him a reasonable choice over other drivers.

At the end of the 2024 Cup Series season, Wood Brothers Racing parted ways with Harrison Burton. At this point, WBR needed a full-time Cup driver, and a prominent one, given their reputation in the sport.

Two names hovered around with WBR — Chase Briscoe and Josh Berry. Although Berry was their primary choice, talks with Briscoe (who was a Stewart-Haas Racing driver then) seemed easier because of his connection with Ford.

"Ford had a relationship with Briscoe from way back,” Eddie Wood told Kevin Harvick in the Happy Hour Podcast. “We met with Chase first because that was the progression, but in the back of our minds, we wanted Josh.”

However, things changed after Briscoe signed for Joe Gibbs Racing (as SHR went defunct), and seeing the opportunity, Berry, his teammate at SHR, signed for WBR. Speaking about how Berry started off with the team, Wood further added,

“This year with [Crew Chief] Miles Stanley and Josh, it’s like they clicked at Bowman Gray stadium right off the bat. You could see that it’s like they’d been together for years, just right off the bat. It’s hard to get magic in racing. You got to put the right people with the right people. It seems like those two really just fit each other. It’s like they’ve been together forever."

Josh Berry's addition to Wood Brothers Racing became fruitful only in the fifth race after he won the Las Vegas Cup Series race last month. With this, he claimed his first Cup win of his career and the 101st Cup race for WBR.

When Josh Berry shared his thoughts on Wood Brothers Racing opportunity

Ahead of his move to Wood Brothers Racing, Josh Berry let his feelings known and stated that the WBR opportunity felt like a great fit, and he was glad that he could continue with Ford. Speaking about this, here's what he said as per NASCAR.com,

NASCAR Cup Series driver Josh Berry (21) out of turn one during the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. - Source: Imagn

"This really feels like a great fit for me. I feel like I fit their brand and who they are and how I got here, how they got here. I feel like this is a great fit. I really enjoyed our relationship with Ford and to continue that on was something that's important to me, and I appreciate and I'm thankful to have that opportunity."

Wood Brothers Racing was founded by Ray Lee, Clay, Delano, Glen, and Leonard Wood in 1950, and the team crossed the 75-year mark recently. The current owners of the team are Len Wood, Eddie Wood, Keven Wood, Jon Wood and Jordan Wood Hicks.

