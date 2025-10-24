Wood Brothers Racing push back on shutdown rumors with a pointed message 

Speculations about Wood Brothers Racing possibly folding operations riled up after the team's transporter was found for sale. But the Stuart-based team was quick to slam back at such rumors and asserted that they are in the game for the long term.The single-car outfit has often acted as an underdog in the Cup Series field, with its drivers getting a one-off win now and then. Last year, Harrison Burton claimed a stellar victory in the fall race at Daytona, while Josh Berry took the No. 21 Ford to victory lane this year at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the spring race.This ended an almost four-decade-long streak where the team had failed to win in consecutive seasons. So, going by such statistics, the topic about the team possibly ceasing operations seemed odd.However, a Reddit user found Wood Brothers Racing's former race hauler on sale for $350,000 on Facebook Marketplace. This seemingly sparked up some speculations, which the team was quick to dismiss by replying on X:&quot;Somebody tell Reddit we bought another trailer. If we were shutting down, a trailer on marketplace would not be clue number 1.&quot;Meanwhile, Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team on the NASCAR field, having been in business since 1950.Josh Berry is ecstatic about Wood Brothers Racing's 75th anniversary fan day in VirginiaWood Brothers Racing's Josh Berry at the qualifying for the South Point 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway - Source: ImagnThis year marks the team's 75th anniversary of joining the NASCAR realm. To celebrate this, the team will head to its home in Stuart, Virginia, at the Wood Brothers Museum.There, a fan day will be held, where the team's core members, along with Josh Berry, will be present to celebrate the occasion. Sharing his thoughts on attending the fan day and enjoying the occasion, he said (via Speedway Media):&quot;Fan Day on Friday is a really cool way to close out the Wood Brothers’ 75th anniversary season. It’s awesome to see so many former drivers coming back to be part of it and to put on a great event for the fans who’ve supported this team for generations.&quot;On the other hand, the next race on the NASCAR calendar will mark the end of Round 8. Though Berry is no longer in contention for the title, the race will be held at the Martinsville Speedway, which is the team's hometown race weekend.So, opening up on the upcoming race, the 35-year-old further added:&quot;Martinsville’s a special place for the Wood Brothers, and I’m excited to get back there. We had a really fast car in the spring before some electrical issues, so hopefully we can build on that and have a strong weekend.&quot;The race at Martinsville will be Josh Berry's 76th race start in the Cup Series.