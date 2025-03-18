Wood Brothers Racing unveil it’s landmark achievement since inception following Josh Berry’s thrilling Las Vegas win

In their 75th season in NASCAR, Wood Brothers Racing(WBR) shared a tweet about their turn of luck since Josh Berry's maiden Cup victory on Sunday. NASCAR's oldest active team WBR, took a jab at recent talks about their historical lack of standout performances, by revealing a remarkable stat about Berry's 1st win die-cast sales, meeting their production minimum.

On Sunday, March 16, WBR's Josh Berry won the Penzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, marking the team's first non-superspeedway victory since 2017, when Ryan Blaney won at Pocono. Celebrating the victory, WBR added "SIGNED Berry 1st win Diecast" to their store, and took to social media to announce their unprecedented sales.

Commenting on the milestone, the post was captioned :

"By the way, since we're all about sunbathing in wood bros historical performance drought stats lately, here's another stat: @joshberry's 1st win diecast just made production minimum on our end alone. So here goes: With Josh Berry’s win Sunday, the Wood Brothers haven’t sold this many different diecasts to start a season since ever"

Interestingly, the team has upped the ante by managing to capture the winning car's scuffs and markings on the diecast. This is in addition to their "First win Tee", a special edition t-shirt that's also been released by the team. Berry heads into the next race at Homestead Miami Speedway, ranked 13th in the standings with 119 points.

Josh Berry recounts childhood memory after NASCAR Cup victory

The 34-year-old driver, reflected on his NASCAR win at Las Vegas by going down memory lane, back to when he was a kid playing with diecast cars. He acknowledged the surreal nature of the achievement, given his lifelong aspiration to race at the highest level with the drivers he watched growing up.

Berry sat down for an interview uploaded by Kevin Harvick called "Victory Lap", where he spoke about how NASCAR was an integral part of his childhood and said,

"You just even think back to me when I was a kid with diecast cars, playing in the floor of my living room watching races you know. I've been so fortunate to have the success i've had in racing and get to know all of these guys that i've had so much of respect growing up that to be able to race in the cup series is such a privilege but to become a winner, it 's pretty amazing feeling." (7:05 onwards)

Josh Berry's first victory at the Penzoil 400 came after he chased down Daniel Suarez for the lead with 16 laps to go. He previously won in Las Vegas for a NASCAR Xfinity Series race in 2022, where he started as a substitute for JR Motorsports.

Coincidently, his first-ever start in the Cup series in 2023, also happened to be as a substitute in Las Vegas, where he drove the #9 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports.

