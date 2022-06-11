"Not a drama queen like some of the other guys" - Working with Martin Truex Jr. 'is a dream', says his crew chief

Martin Truex Jr. is one of NASCAR's most celebrated and relaxed drivers. He has been behind the wheel as a Cup Series driver for over 19 years and his personality has earned him respect both on and off the track.

His crew chief James Small recently appeared on NBC Sports in a virtual interview and was asked about his experience working with the beloved driver. In his response, the No.19 Toyota Crew Chief praised Martin Truex Jr. and claimed that it was really easy to work with him. He said:

“It’s a dream, he’s one of the best drivers to work for, completely stress free, he is not a drama queen like some of the other guys”

The 2017 Cup Series champion marked his 600th race last weekend at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Illinois. Though he never got a chance to take the win after leading for 42 laps, Truex Jr. managed to collect his seventh top-ten finish of the season after finishing in sixth.

Speculation that Martin Truex Jr. might retire after the 2022 season

After 19 years behind the wheel, Martin Truex Jr.’s future in racing is uncertain. With his contract with Joe Gibbs Racing expiring at the end of the season, many speculate that he might be hanging his helmet at the end of the season.

He is among the oldest active drivers, having made his Cup Series debut in 2004, and the chances of heating up his 20th season are not that high. During the recently concluded Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway, Truex Jr. addressed his racing future where he stated he was trying to decide whether to retire or hit the track for another season.

Daniel Kriete @DanielKriete4 If Martin Truex Jr. does retire after this season, he has had a great career in NASCAR. #NASCAR If Martin Truex Jr. does retire after this season, he has had a great career in NASCAR. #NASCAR

It is a tough choice that Truex Jr. currently faces, however, one can be sure that he will make the right decision at the end of the day.

