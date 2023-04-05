Worrying statistics about first 8 NASCAR race viewership comes to light

The 2023 NASCAR season has begun, and the second year of the NextGen car is sure to be thrilling. Below, we look at NASCAR viewership ratings for the 2023 season, along with an up-to-date analysis of each race.

This contains an overall viewership percentage increase or decrease from last year. There is also additional information ranging from unfavorable circumstances for television coverage to household share.

Last weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway drew 2.303 million viewers on FS1. The event was down 41.8 percent from last year, with 3.958 million average viewers on FOX, but up 11.9 percent from the first Sunday FS1 race (May 10) in 2022.

NASCAR has been down for the eighth race in a row to begin the 2023 season. The lowest dip from last year was 5.6 percent at Auto Club Speedway in the season's second race. However, this may not be a NASCAR-specific issue.

Households watching television (HUT) have decreased overall, implying that NASCAR has seen the same sort of decrease as other sports outside of the NFL. The goal is that the household share will remain good for another week, with no races increasing in viewership.

NASCAR viewership has been declining over the previous decade, with a considerable dip. It has been difficult for the sport to maintain its audience's interest. Yet, there are grounds to be optimistic, since the 2022 season constituted a move in the right direction. NASCAR is on an upward trend for the first time in a long while.

NASCAR's popularity is declining, and the ratings reflect this. By adopting the 550 horsepower package, the sport bungled the on-track competition, causing the audience to lose faith.

However, NASCAR has made significant progress. The on-track product has improved, the schedule has been adjusted, daring choices have been made, and communication between each side has improved.

In year two, the NASCAR Clash draws a lesser audience

Ratings for NASCAR's second 'Clash' at the LA Coliseum could not match those for the previous race since part of the novelty had probably worn off. It was also because the Grammy Awards were probably dragging people away.

The Los Angeles Coliseum hosted the NASCAR 'Clash', which averaged a 2.0 rating and 3.65 million viewers on FOX. This is a 13 percent and 15 percent decrease from the previous year, when the race was held there for the first time. Ratings and viewership were still higher than the prior five years, when the race was held in Daytona and broadcast on FS1.

The 'Clash' came in second place for a busy weekend of sporting events. It was just behind the NFL Pro Bowl Games and ahead of events like the men's college basketball game between North Carolina and Duke (1, 4, 2.86 million viewers), the PGA Tour at Pebble Beach (1, 4, 2,27 million viewers), the NHL All-Star Game (0, 8, 1,50 million viewers), and all three nationally televised NBA games. In terms of adults 18-49, it is behind the UNC-Duke game. (1.09M to 879K).

Despite the decreased audience, the race however attracted more viewers (3.87M) for NASCAR than any playoff event since the Coca-Cola 600 on FOX in May last year (which aired opposite the NFL). The Phoenix season finale from last year averaged 3.21 million viewers on NBC.

