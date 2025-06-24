“Wrecked cars, dreams shattered”: NASCAR champion reacts to Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s nostalgia about Mark Martin

Brad Keselowski took to his official social media account to react to Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s nostalgic remark about Mark Martin. In a recent X post, Earnhardt Jr. shared his thoughts on how good of a driver Martin was, to which Keselowski reacted.

Martin, a former NASCAR driver, is one of the most renowned stock car racing drivers. In his NASCAR career, he competed in 882 races over 31 years and finished as runner-up in five seasons. Martin, who racked up 40 wins, was a menace to his fellow drivers, something Dale Jr. mentioned in his post.

Sharing his first-hand experience at Charlotte on one Busch Grand National practice session, Dale Earnhardt Jr. explained how he struggled against Mark Martin. Taking to his official X account, here's what the former NASCAR driver wrote,

"Mark was sitting on pit road and I maneuvered to get behind him and follow him onto the racetrack. The official motioned us to proceed. He quickly accelerated toward top speed. I hustled to keep up. We rounded turn 3 and 4 and onto the front stretch. I was still close enough to learn, to study this master at work. As I prepared to turn into the first corner at full speed, I watched this car arc into turn 1 at Charlotte and I've never since seen a more impressive, awe inspiring, confident entry."

Keselowski, reacting to the post, shared how the Gen4 cars are not only difficult to drive, but also difficult to manoeuvre. Sharing his take, here's what he wrote,

"Hard to explain the feeling of driving off into the corner with a Gen4 car at a 1.5," Keselowski wrote. "One bobble and you were done, no saving it. Wrecked cars, dreams shattered, It was the ultimate commitment. Knowing when you could and couldn’t really separate the top drivers."

NASCAR used Generation 4 cars from 1992 to 2006, a car that had a highly modified body, and the bumpers/nose and tail were composed of molded fiberglass, unlike the modern Next Gen cars.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. helped Connor Zilisch earn his second Xfinity win at Pocono

Connor Zilisch claimed the recently concluded Pocono Raceway Xfinity Series race last weekend, a race where Dale Earnhardt Jr. was the crew chief of the #88 car. Earnhardt Jr. took the charge after Mardy Lindley, the original crew chief, was suspended for one race after NASCAR found a discrepancy with Zilisch's car at Nashville.

Connor Zilisch, driver of the #88 Registix Chevrolet, and JR Motorsports team owner, and fill-in crew chief Dale Earnhardt Jr. - Source: Getty

Speaking about his day, here's what Dale Jr. told the media after the race:

“Hats off to everybody on this team,” Earnhardt said after the race (h/t Holly Cain of NASCAR.com). “It’s been amazing all weekend long. Great race car driver. Connor Zilisch is going to be a big deal in this sport for a long time. A lot of fun for me today.” (via Athlon Sports)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is the co-owner of JR Motorsports, a team that fields four Xfinity cars under full-time obligation. He co-owns the team along with his sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, her husband, LW Miller, and the owner of Hendrick Motorsports, Rick Hendrick.

