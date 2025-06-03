NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin inadvertently sparked a wave of fan humor online after a hilarious slip of the tongue on the latest episode of his Actions Detrimental podcast.

While discussing Carson Hocevar’s aggressive racing during last Sunday's race that led to Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s crash at Nashville Superspeedway, Hamlin mistakenly said:

"I didn't see that he [Hocevar] ricked wrecky."

Realizing the mistake, he quickly corrected himself, but the slip lit up social media with everyone online joining in the fun. The Athletic's Jeff Gluck also shared the clip on X, writing:

"One of the great Freudian slips you’ll ever hear."

Fans shared their amusement and reacted further with new names for Stenhouse Jr.

"Wrecked Wrecky Wreckhouse," one fan wrote.

Lawrence Z @LARRYTHEZIP Wrecked Wrecky Wreckhouse

"Ricked Wrecky is an all timer from Hamlin😂😂😂" another commented.

Several fans of the No. 47 Hyak Motorsports driver also chimed in.

"Wrecky Spinhouse. And for the record I do like Ricky Stenhouse!" one fan shared.

"Lmao. Stenhouse will never escape this. He is good for the sport though," another commented.

"Wrecky's a good guy, but the nickname fits," yet another wrote.

Meanwhile, the debates surrounding Hocevar's aggressive driving style continue. Several fans are critical of the 22-year-old Spire Motorsports driver's actions, but others seem to blame Stenhouse for wrecking himself.

"Ricky Stenhouse will absolutely wreck Carson Hocevar": Denny Hamlin predicts payback move from Hyak Motorsports driver

Denny Hamlin, who finished third, also critiqued Hocevar's decision-making during the same Actions Detrimental podcast episode and highlighted his lack of spatial awareness.

The incident occurred on Lap 106, where Hocevar's bold move eliminated Stenhouse Jr. and secured the former a second-place finish. Stenhouse Jr. crashed into the wall after the No. 77 Chevy made contact with his No. 47 car from behind. He ended up 18th in the standings after the race, while Hocevar is placed one place above in 17th place.

Hamlin also warned Hocevar and commented on the upcoming payback from Stenhouse Jr. in the future.

"Ricky Stenhouse will absolutely wreck Carson Hocevar sometime in the near future. That’s just a fact. I’d put this week’s salary on it. I’m not kidding you. He ain’t gonna punch him in the face, but he will absolutely wreck him because Ricky’s that kind of guy who is going to feed into people saying, ‘Are you going to get him?' If you’re Carson, just know that it’s coming. So, don’t be surprised," Denny Hamlin said (27:15 onwards).

Denny Hamlin also noted that Hocevar's justification that Stenhouse should have yielded was unfounded. The 44-year-old emphasized the importance of humility and awareness on the track.

