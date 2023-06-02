“Wtf is the point of the suspension then?”: NASCAR fans react to Chase Elliott getting a waiver and be eligible for playoff

Chase Elliott has been given a playoff waiver, according to NASCAR, so his suspension won't affect his ability to participate in the playoffs.

Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports received some good news on Thursday, June 1. The No. 9 Chevrolet's driver has been given a playoff waiver by NASCAR.

He won't be competing in this Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. This is due to a one-race suspension for his move on Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing in Monday's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. However, he will still be eligible for the playoff.

Given other instances in which drivers received playoff waivers after being suspended, the outcome was anticipated.

Fans online, however, were not particularly happy about this decision made by NASCAR which seems to be in favor of Chase Elliott.

A waiver just implies that a driver's missing start won't affect his playoff status if he manages to qualify, not that he is locked into the playoffs. Any driver who misses one or more races must be given a waiver in order to keep their playoff eligibility.

Chase Elliott still has a long way to go if he wants to make the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season his eighth consecutive season with a playoff spot. In fact, Elliott has reached the round of 12 in each of his seven seasons as a full-time driver. He hasn't missed the Round of 8 since 2016. Since 2019, the 2020 series champion has not failed to reach the Championship 4.

Why did Chase Elliott get a race-ban suspension?

Chase Elliott, who was involved in a collision at the conclusion of Stage 2 at Monday's Coca-Cola 600, was suspended for one race by NASCAR on Tuesday.

In a dramatic collision close to the start-finish line, Elliott spun the #11 car nose first into the wall. A replay appeared to show him turning into Denny Hamlin's right rear quarter panel on purpose. That came after Elliott was pushed into the fence by Hamlin only a few hundred feet earlier as they exited Turn 4.

This was not the first time NASCAR issued a race ban. When Bubba Wallace stuck Kyle Larson in a similar incident in Las Vegas last year, NASCAR established a precedent for such retaliatory collisions at 112-mile courses. The next week, Wallace was expelled from Homestead.

But there is one huge difference in both these instances. Wallace attacked Larson physically after the collision. But Elliott, on Monday, claimed any wrongdoing was done on purpose, saying he lost control after striking the wall. Hamlin strongly opposed it.

