WWE star Sheamus to green flag NASCAR Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

When the NASCAR Cup Series starts next weekend, a special guest will be on board to raise the green flag at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, 26th June, 2022. On Wednesday, it was disclosed that Sheamus would raise the green flag to begin the race as America's top drivers compete for the second year in a row at NASCAR's largest concrete track.

Bob Pockrass went on Twitter to highlight the involvement of Sheamus at Nashville Superspeedway.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass WWE's Sheamus will wave the green flag for the start of the Cup race next week at Nashville. WWE's Sheamus will wave the green flag for the start of the Cup race next week at Nashville.

Sheamus, born in Dublin, Ireland, is a four-time WWE world champion as well as a former U.S. Champion and Tag Team Champion. He debuted on WWE's main roster in 2009. Additionally, the 44-year-old, however, has featured in several films such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, Fighting With My Family, The Buddy Games, and The Main Event.

In an interview, Nashville Superspeedway president and general manager Erik Moses commented on the WWE champion joining the Cup Series. He said:

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Sheamus and his legion of fans to Nashville Superspeedway for our race weekend. Sheamus’ athletic feats have earned him a well-earned worldwide following. We can’t wait for him to experience #NASHCAR in all its glory and feel the thrill of waving the green flag from the flag stand later this month.”

The decision has angered many fans who went on Twitter to express their views. Replying to a tweet posted by Bob Pockrass, one of the fans wrote:

“Too much WWE with NASCAR right now...only fuels the fire that NASCAR isn’t a “real” sport. Which NASCAR is, but the WWE is not...Don’t give free ammo to those who try to tear down racing as legit.”

Steve E. Evenson @nevadaracer00v @bobpockrass Too much WWE with NASCAR right now...only fuels the fire that NASCAR isn't a "real" sport. Which NASCAR is, but the WWE is not...Don't give free ammo to those who try to tear down racing as legit. @bobpockrass Too much WWE with NASCAR right now...only fuels the fire that NASCAR isn't a "real" sport. Which NASCAR is, but the WWE is not...Don't give free ammo to those who try to tear down racing as legit.

Where to watch, schedule, and tickets for the NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville Superspeedway

Despite some fans opposing the decision, others are in support of it. It'll be exciting to see how Sheamus will be received by the fans in Nashville next weekend. The full schedule for the Cup Series at Nashville Superspeedway includes:

Friday, June 24

7:00 p.m. ET Rackley Roofing 200 Camping World Truck Series race

Saturday, June 25

2:30 p.m. ET Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity Series race

Sunday, June 26

5:00 p.m. ET Ally 400 Cup Series race

Weekend tickets start at $35. Kids 12 and under are allowed for free on Friday and Saturday and only $10 with a paying adult on Sunday for the Ally 400 Cup Series race.

The Ally 400 will air on NBC whereas the Camping World Truck Series race will air on FS1

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far