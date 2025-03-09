“Wyatt's mother Kelley raced at the track in the mid-1990s”: Dale Jr. drops a heartfelt throwback after his nephew’s Limited Late Models triumph

Former NASCAR star driver Dale Jr. recently congratulated his nephew Wyatt Miller for his latest accomplishment. The 13-year-old is the son of JR Motorsports co-owner Kelley Earnhardt-Miller and L.W. Miller. Wyatt competed in the late model series and secured a solid finish.

Born into a family with a remarkable racing history, Miller was destined to become a sports car driver. His grandfather, Dale Earnhardt Sr., won seven Cup Series titles, and his uncle, Dale Earnhardt Jr., bagged two Xfinity Series titles. Wyatt took an interest in racing during a trip to the Midwest in 2020. Since then, the teenager has been competing in various series, including Micro and Outlaw Karts, and has earned multiple victories.

After achieving success in the dirt track series, Dale Jr.'s nephew debuted in the asphalt late model series on March 8, 2025, at Hickory Motor Speedway. Wyatt Miller had a great run on his debut, securing a solid P2 finish.

Reflecting on his nephew's big moment, Earnhardt Jr. wrote a heartfelt message:

"My nephew Wyatt Miller raced at Hickory Speedway and ran 2nd in Limited Late Models tonight. His great grandfather Ralph won races and track titles there in the 1950s. Grandfather Dale Sr also ran and won there. Wyatt's mother Kelley raced at the track in the mid 1990s. 😎"

The Earnhardt family has a long history at Hickory Motor Speedway. Wyatt Miller's great-grandfather Ralph Earnhardt secured five wins on the 0.36-mile track. His grandfather, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, also amassed multiple wins on the track. Also, the 13-year-old's uncle Dale Jr., mother Kelley Earnhardt Miller, and father L.W. Miller competed at the Hickory Motor Speedway.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s nephew is set to debut in the dirt Late Model series at Natural Bridge Speedway in a 604 Crate Late Model in late April.

"A fun weekend filled with learning": Dale Jr.'s nephew opened up about his trip filled with learning

Former two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Dale Jr.'s nephew recently went on a trip to Du Quoin, Illinois, to compete in the Midwest Winet Nationals. The 13-year-old competed in the Winged Micros and Non-Winged Outlaw Micros at the Southern Illinois Center.

Wyatt was competing in the top five but unfortunately got caught up in some incidents, ending his second night in a DNF. Reflecting on the weekend, Dale Jr.'s nephew shared his experience on X:

"Wrapped up the Midwest Winter Nationals in Du Quoin! It was a fun weekend filled with learning. Ran in the top 5 in both features until a few racing incidents took me out. Can't thank @_CBIndustries and Royal Chassis enough for giving me fast pieces to wheel!"

Notably, the fourth-generation driver is still searching for a victory in the 2025 season.

