Xfinity champion Cole Custer celebrates his NASCAR title with Roush Yates engine

Cole Custer, the driver of the #00 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing, had an amazing 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

The 25-year-old driver has produced one of the most consistent seasons a driver could hope for and dominated the season finale at Phoenix Raceway last month to clinch his first Xfinity championship.

The 2023 season must not be an easy one for him after moving from running three consecutive Cup seasons to Xfinity back. But he showed great calmness and maturity throughout the season.

One month after the conclusion of the 2023 season, Roush Yates Engines, who provides engines, and other car parts to SHR invites Custer for breakfast to celebrate the success of the season and championship.

Cole Custer on Thursday (December 7) shared the pictures on social media with the president and CEO of Roush Yates Engines, with a caption which reads:

“Thank you to @Yates_Doug and everyone at @roushyates for having me at breakfast to celebrate the 2023 @NASCAR_Xfinity Championship. It was a great year with even better engines.”

Cole Custer was named the defending champion in 2024

The #00 Ford driver will defend his NASCAR Xfinity Series title when he returns next year in the series.

The 2022 season marked a remarkable season for Custer and his #00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team. Cole Custer scored three wins, including the season finale race at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona. The 25-year-old also scored six poles, 14 top-five finishes, and secured a top-10 finish in half of the races of the 2023 season. He ended the season in top position in the final championship standings with 4040 points.

At Phoenix after winning the title, Custer said:

“Man, I can’t say enough about these guys. We started the year off and it was a struggle and we had to kind of dig deep with each other, really talk about how to get better and to see how much this group has grown through the year.”

Custer and his #00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team will be seen in action next year in the Cup Series in the Daytona 300. The 2024 official season will begin on Saturday, February 17th, 2024, at Daytona International Speedway.