Xfinity driver Brett Moffitt will drive number 34 Truck for Front Row Motorsports at Talladega

Former NASCAR Truck Series champion Brett Moffitt is set to make his return to the Truck Series with Front Row Motorsports this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.

On Monday (September 25), Front Row Motorsports announced that Moffitt will drive the #34 Ford F-150 with primary sponsorship from FR8 Auctions. The paint scheme will be the same scheme that FRM, Fr8 and Moffitt raced together in 2015.

The partnership marks a reunion for Moffitt and Front Row Motorsports. Moffitt has competed in the NASCAR Cup Series for FRM and now back behind the wheel of #34 Truck for the first time.

Brett Moffitt, who currently competes full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series is excited to rejoin the FRM at Talladega and looking forward to the opportunity to race in Truck Series once again.

In a statement released by the team, Moffitt said:

“I really want to thank Bob Jenkins, Marcus Barela at Fr8Auctions.com and FR8 Racing for this opportunity. It’s really cool to have this opportunity in the truck series again, especially with a championship team. I always loved my time at FRM and now we’re back together again with the same scheme that we all raced together- all the credit goes to the people at Fr8 for making that idea come together. I can’t wait to go race for a win and help Zane in his title defense.”

“Brett is a champion driver and FRM is a championship team” - Fr8Auctions owner on Brett Moffitt

The 31-year-old Grimes-native has earned 12 wins, including three poles, and 53 top-10 finishes in 91 starts in NASCAR Truck Series. He clinched the Truck Series championship in 2018.

In a statement released by team, Marcus Barela, the owner of Fr8Auctions and FR8Racing, said:

“There is no better track than Talladega for all of us to reunite and go for the win. Brett is a champion driver and FRM is a championship team. We’re excited to partner for this race and debut the No. 34 truck for Front Row Motorsports. The throwback scheme looks great and it brings back a lot of great memories. We're ready to make more on Saturday."

Brett Moffitt will look to add more Truck Series wins to his resume when he kick-off the race at Talladega on Saturday (September 30.)