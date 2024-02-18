Xfinity driver Natalie Decker is “rooting” for Denny Hamlin to win his 4th Daytona 500

Part-time NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Natalie Decker recently revealed her support for Denny Hamlin as the Cup and Xfinity Series drivers prepare to go racing at Daytona International Speedway. The DGM Racing driver recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce her support for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver and Cup Series veteran.

Decker posted a picture of herself with Hamlin's cutout, with both drivers holding a bottle of Coca-Cola. She wrote:

"This is who I’m rooting for tomorrow @dennyhamlin"

Denny Hamlin will be eyeing his fourth Daytona 500 victory this season, armed with the all-new Toyota Camry XSE introduced by the manufacturer to the sport this season. The 23XI Racing co-owner will be starting the famed 500-mile-long race on Monday as inclement weather saw the iconic event postponed to 4 pm ET on Monday.

Meanwhile, Natalie Decker is also expected to go racing as the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona originally scheduled for Saturday has also been postponed to Monday. The 26-year-old driver will be seen racing on the 2.5-mile-long tri-oval behind the wheel of DGM Racing's #36 Chevrolet Camaro.

The United Rentals 300 will go live from Daytona International Speedway before the main 500-mile-long event at 11:00 am ET.

Denny Hamlin speaks on feeling "vulnerable" heading into 2024 Daytona 500

It would be difficult to accept that Joe Gibbs Racing driver and co-owner of the 2-car team 23XI Racing with Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin, could also feel vulnerable going into a race he has won thrice in his career.

However, speaking on the same, the #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver elaborated on how the crown jewel event always manages to do the same, and how Hamlin managed to swing his vulnerability into his favor with his newfound 'bad boy' attitude.

He recently elaborated in an interview with time.com:

"I feel vulnerable. So I use it to help get into the other competitors’ heads and make them believe I am the best and you’re not going to beat me. It’s my superpower. I do believe I have humility in certain situations. I just do not want to let anyone see that humility."

It remains to be seen how Denny Hamlin goes at the 2024 Daytona 500, which will go live from the 2.5-mile-long tri-oval on Monday at 4 pm ET.