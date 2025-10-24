Xfinity thanks fans with a remarkable send-off gift for NASCAR Championship race in Phoenix 

Xfinity is set to treat fans with a special send-off as its title sponsorship of NASCAR's second-tier series ends this season. The entire final stage of the Championship Race, 127 laps, will air on The CW Network without a single commercial break on Saturday, November 1, at Phoenix Raceway.It was announced in August this year that the NASCAR series will be rebranded for 2026 under O'Reilly Auto Parts, which will end Xfinity's 11-year tenure at the conclusion of this season.Xfinity Racing shared the good news for NASCAR fans on X, writing:&quot;We couldn't think of a better way to end the Xfinity Series era. As a thank you to the fans, we're proud to announce that the final stage of the [Xfinity Series] Championship Race on [The CW Sports] will be commercial-free!&quot;The consumer cable and wireless brand of Comcast Corporation, Xfinity, has been involved with NASCAR since 2014, when it became the title sponsor of NASCAR's second-tier national series (the series known as the NASCAR Xfinity Series since 2015). The series ran around 330 races under its name, which had 56 different winners.Xfinity later became a major 'Premier Partner' of the NASCAR Cup Series and is expected to continue its partnership next season.Xfinity to continue partnership with NASCAR after title sponsorship endXfinity will end its title-sponsorship role but will remain active with NASCAR in its broader partner role. Its other partnerships include the Official Wireless Partner (via Xfinity Mobile) and Official Video &amp; Streaming Partner (via Xumo, Comcast's streaming joint-venture) of NASCAR.The brand also started the &quot;Xfinity Fastest Lap&quot; program this season. The program awards one point to the driver and owner who records the fastest lap in each of NASCAR's three national series.Meanwhile, O'Reilly Auto Parts, a large US automotive parts retailer, has signed a multi-year deal with NASCAR as the title sponsor of the second-tier series. It is the fourth company to hold the title-sponsor role, following Xfinity, Nationwide Insurance, and Anheuser‑Busch. The company has previously backed races like the O'Reilly Auto Parts 253 at the Daytona Road Course and the O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid‑Ohio in the Truck Series.For now, the Xfinity Series will return to Martinsville Speedway for the final race of the Round of 8 this weekend (October 25). JR Motorsports rookie Connor Zilisch leads the playoff standings with teammate Justin Allgaier. Jesse Love and Carson Kvapil hold the last spots ahead of the Championship 4 race at Phoenix.The final 213-lap Xfinity race at the 1-mile Phoenix Raceway will run live on The CW on November 1. It is expected to start at 7:30 pm Eastern Time.