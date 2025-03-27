“Y’all asked for it”: Bubba Wallace unveils his Miami visit teaser as he gets back into the vlogging game

23XI Racing Star Bubba Wallace had his best weekend of the 2025 NCS season so far in Miami, claiming a third-place finish. However, putting on a decent show in his #23 Toyota wasn't the only thing Wallace was up to in Miami. The 31-year-old recently took to social media to share a teaser of his visit to Miami as he gets back to the vlogging game on his YouTube channel.

Bubba Wallace has not been active on YouTube in the last seven months. The last video he posted was the final episode of a Summer Shootout vlog series in the legend cars category.

Wallace's fans have constantly been asking him to start vlogging again as he goes through the Cup season. It seems he has finally decided to give his fans what they want.

On X, Wallace posted a teaser clip of his upcoming vlog about his stay in Miami. He also stated that the vlog would be uploaded to his YouTube channel next week.

"Y’all asked for it. Miami vlog out next week on the youtoooob. Link below go subscribe!" the caption of his post read.

Wallace had a decent start to his weekend in Miami, having qualified in the top 10. While he dropped down to 12th by the end of the first stage, he made his way up to P5 in Stage 2. He was contending for victory in the final stage of the race with the likes of Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman, eventually finishing behind the two in third place.

Wallace was pretty excited after the race and praised his team and his pit crew for putting on a solid performance at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

"It was really good,” Bubba Wallace told Jamie Little of his weekend. "We showed up here in Miami and had speed. That’s the first box you want to check. We all know when you’re a racecar driver, you want to show up and be competitive, and we were that."

"My pit crew has just been on fire. A tremendous amount of work has gone in the last five years of this team to get to where we’re at. We’re not where we want to be, but we’re damn sure competitive each and every stop," he added.

The third-place finish meant that Wallace jumped four places in the drivers' standings and is currently sitting in P7 with 166 points to his name.

Bubba Wallace scared his spotter in the final laps of the race

Bubba Wallace led a total of 56 laps in Miami, the second-highest after Ryan Blaney (124), on the way to his first top-five finish of the season. However, at one point in the closing stages of the race, it looked like things were going to end badly for the #23 driver.

In the final laps of the race, Wallace came over the radio and said he had lost a tire, which was a worrying sign for his spotter, Freddie Kraft. He thought it was going to be an unfortunate finish to an otherwise good weekend. However, Kraft was surprised to see Wallace aggressively accelerate out of the very next turn.

Speaking about his experience on the Door Bumper Clear podcast, as shared on X by Dirty Mo Media, Kraft said:

"What an a**hole. Did you see this? He’s coming down the backstretch, coming to the checker, he’s like, 'Oh, I got a tire down.' I’m like, 'f**k'. Then I see he goes into (turn) 3 hard, I’m like, 'You’re a f****** a**hole.'"

Bubba Wallace will be back in racing action on Sunday, March 30, in the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway.

