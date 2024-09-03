Although Kyle Busch did not advance into the playoffs, his wife Samantha Busch was fully prepared to celebrate his victory at Darlington. She recently took to Instagram to showcase her new dress worn at Darlington Raceway, inviting her followers to share their opinions on her outfit.

The Busch family, including Kyle, Brexton, Lennix, and Samantha Busch, enjoyed a holiday in Italy during the break for the NASCAR Paris Olympics. Prior to their vacation, Kyle Busch's performance had been lackluster, with only one top-10 finish in his last six races.

He ended three of those races below 32nd place and two others below 25th. However, following their time off, Kyle Busch returned invigorated, securing top-5 positions in three of the last four races, including second place in the last two.

Trending

Kyle Busch's near-win at Daytona, finishing second, fueled Samantha Busch’s optimism that he could clinch the final race and secure a playoff spot. Eager to witness this potential victory, Samantha Busch dressed up for the occasion in a backless green dress, complementing her outfit with her hair slicked back into a ponytail, brown shades, golden bracelets, and molten gold-colored heels.

She shared her ensemble from the race track on Instagram with the caption:

"Just makin’ the race track my runway 😜 Alright first time doing a super slicked back pony, yay or nay??? It’s ok I can take it if it’s a nay 😂"

Samantha Busch shares her disappointment over Kyle Busch's failure to qualify for the playoffs

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch turned to Instagram to express her emotions and the heartache of seeing Kyle Busch narrowly miss a playoff spot by just 0.3 seconds. She uploaded several photos featuring herself, Kyle, their son Brexton, and daughter Lennix Busch.

The images captured moments from the start of the race during the USA national anthem. She captioned the pictures with:

"Ugh my heart hurts for the 🎱 team. From the calls to the stops to the driving they dug hard all night. I wanted it so bad for them 😭 Proud to see the strides they made over the past few weeks and watching Kyle contend for the win these last few races. 10 more races to keep the win streak alive!"

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch has only missed the Cup Series Playoffs three times—his rookie year in 2005, then in 2009 and 2012—but never since the introduction of the elimination-style format in 2014.

Despite this setback, Busch is expected to be undeterred and remain focused on extending another impressive streak: winning at least one race for 20 consecutive years.

He finished the season 20th in the overall standings, tied for 13th in top-10 finishes, and tied for 11th in top-5 finishes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback