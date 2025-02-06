"You basically chewed my a**": Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals 'hotter than hell' moment with Richard Childress in 2024

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently revealed Richard Childress' reaction following his comments on Martinsville's race manipulation controversy last season. During the race at Martinsville in November 2024, NASCAR found several team members guilty of manipulating the outcome of the race and handed them heavy penalties.

Of those found guilty, one team was Richard Childress Racing's #3, who, along with Ross Chastain, helped William Byron to make the Championship 4 in Phoenix.

On this subject, Dale Earnhardt Jr. had also shared his thoughts on his podcast last year. And recently when he had Richard Childress as his guest on his podcast, Junior spoke about the veteran team owner's words to him regarding his comments on Martinsville.

"We were at Phoenix, getting ready to run for the championship in the Xfinity race. And your car is on the grid with Austin Hill. My car is right behind yours, and you come walking through and as I would any weekend, I was like, 'Hey Richard!' Because I thought we were going to say, 'Hey man. Good luck. Have fun.' And you stopped and you basically chewed my a**. You were madder than hell. You grabbed me and walked me over away from everybody and said, 'I don't appreciate what you said about that Martinsville stuff,'" Dale Earnhardt Jr. described. [15:50]

Junior claimed Childress said a few things which he didn't remember in those exact words.

However, Childress said he doesn't remember any of this, which made the podcast host remark:

"Dude I can't believe you don't remember that. You were hotter than hell!"

Richard Childress opened up to Dale Earnhardt Jr. on what NASCAR low he won't get over

In 2024, Austin Dillon's solitary win which came at Richmond was assessed by NASCAR in its aftermath. This was because Dillon wrecked Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin to take the checkered flag and a spot in the playoffs.

But because of the manner in which this win came, NASCAR, while allowing Dillon to keep his win, took away his playoff eligibility. This was something which Richard Childress told Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently cost them over $3 million.

He claimed that in all of the moments he has faced in his five decade-plus long career as an owner, he'd never get over what happened at Richmond.

"Because I've seen it happen so many times and the same two guys that was involved in it [Hamlin and Logano] are the two biggest culprits, but it came down to who had the most power that could get in NASCAR's ear. It just disappoints me," Childress added.

Having said that, the legendary team owner emphasized to Dale Earnhardt Jr. that he didn't remember their Martinsville confrontation, neither from Junior's side nor from his own. Following this, Dale Jr. revealed that he had dropped a text to Austin Dillon about his grandfather being mad at him.

Earnhardt Jr. claimed that Childress being mad at him was like his own uncle or someone from his family 'coming down' on him.

