“You are a better person for all that happened”: Kelley Earnhardt, Tony Stewart, and the NASCAR fraternity celebrate Noah Gragson's return

The 2023 season has been a nightmare for Noah Gragson, as he came under the fire for liking a questionable meme online. The controversial social media action almost cost him his career.

However, Gragson gets a second chance to revive his NASCAR career after Stewart-Haas Racing signed him on Wednesday (December 13) to drive the #10 Ford Mustang full-time for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Shortly after the team announced their news, many prominent figures in the NASCAR fraternity shared their welcome messages to Noah Gragson on social media.

The 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Most Popular Series driver received a congratulatory message from his former boss at JR Motorsports Kelley Earnhardt. Gragson competed in four Xfinity Series seasons for JR Motorsports from 2019-2022.

“Proud of you @NoahGragson. You are a better person for all that happened and I loved seeing your confidence and happiness today! Go get em kiddo!,” Kelley Earnhardt wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Other NASCAR personalities who congratulated him are Stewart-Haas Racing owner Tony Stewart, Kevin Harvick’s former crew chief Rodney Childers, his new SHR teammate Josh Berry and his former Legacy Motor Club crew chief Luke Lambert.

“Excited to have @NoahGragson join us @StewartHaasRcng.. There is a lot of excitement going on at

“Welcome to @StewartHaasRcng,” @NoahGragson. Let’s do this”

“Welcome aboard teammate! @NoahGragson”

“Congratulations @NoahGragson!!!”

Noah Gragson has high expectations after joining SHR for 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season

The 13-time NASCAR Xfinity race winner is looking forward for the opportunity to prove himself once again at NASCAR’s top level of series. He's taking this opportunity to win again and return to the sport with a solid team like SHR.

In a team release, Gragson said:

“I’m grateful for this opportunity with Stewart-Haas Racing and while most people in the industry are happy that the offseason is here, I want to get started on 2024 and go racing as soon as I can.

"There are high expectations here and a strong desire to compete and win races. I have high expectations for myself, and I want to deliver for Tony and Gene and everyone at Stewart-Haas”

Catch Noah Gragson in action when the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series kicks off with Daytona 500 at the historic Daytona International on Feb. 18.