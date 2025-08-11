  • NASCAR
  • "You can expect that in the next couple weeks": Carson Hocevar appears to cut Zane Smith a break following Iowa run-in

"You can expect that in the next couple weeks": Carson Hocevar appears to cut Zane Smith a break following Iowa run-in

By Vignesh Kanna
Published Aug 11, 2025 04:38 GMT
Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar
Zane Smith(L) and Carson Hocevar(R) - Sources: Imagn and Getty

Carson Hocevar has seemingly extended an olive branch to Zane Smith due to their Iowa fallout. Hocevar allowed Smith to pass through in the closing laps at Watkins Glen International and appeared to promise more of the same in a post-race exchange.

Hocevar drew the ire of Smith's crew chief after spinning out the Front Row Motorsports driver at Iowa Speedway. Smith tried to retaliate in the same event when he attempted a swipe at Hocevar, but he missed.

When a similar scenario began to unfold at Watkins Glen, Hocevar pulled over to let Smith pass by, a gesture he later referenced in a post-race exchange with the No. 38 driver. NASCAR reporter Zach Sturniolo reported on the moment, noting that it was Hocevar's way of making amends for their Iowa run-in.

Trending
"As Steven noted in a previous tweet with video/audio, Hocevar told Smith: "Hey, I know that doesn't make up for it, but you can expect that in the next couple weeks, okay?" The context appears to be here where the No. 77 of Hocevar allows the No. 38 of Smith by without a fight," Stuniolo wrote via X.
Carson Hocevar confirmed the same in comment under another post by Zach.

"I told him “it doesn’t make up for last week, but i let you go there.”..."

Previously, the Spire Motorsports driver was spun out by his teammate Michael McDowell on lap 52 of the 90-lap event. He was running in 17th at the time, and ultimately finished 18th, one spot below Zane Smith.

"He's an idiot": Zane Smith on his Iowa shunt with Carson Hocevar

Zane Smith took a shot at Carson Hocevar after their Iowa disaster. He recalled his time in Spire Motorsports last year and claimed that Hocevar's reputation precedes him, both in and around the garage.

“I personally can’t go have a conversation with him without getting a $75,000 fine. Yeah, he’s just a dumb [expletive]. That’s just how it is,” Smith said via NASCAR.com
“I think that the media feeds into him trying to play this like, ‘Intimidator’ role, but then he’ll act like he’s your buddy, and then just be an idiot on social media. I was teammates with him, and everyone at that race shop, everyone in this garage, realizes he’s an idiot,” he added.
Carson Hocevar went unaffected by their incident and went on to grab his sixth top-10 at eighth, while Smith finished several laps down at 36th. The Spire driver's nonchalant attitude post-race drew backlash as well. Denny Hamlin remarked how such an outlook doesn't bode well for Hocevar's future outings.

Carson Hocevar is currently 156 points below the playoff cutline. While he has come close to a win twice this season, he has two races left to reach victory lane and secure a playoff berth.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
