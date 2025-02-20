"You can now call me or Greg Biffle": Dale Earnhardt Jr. offers Cleetus McFarland guidance for future NASCAR team talks

Dale Earnhardt Jr. offered Cleetus McFarland his advice on getting further ahead into racing after his ARCA Menards debut earlier last week at the Daytona International Speedway. McFarland is a well-known YouTuber and car enthusiast and is Greg Biffle's mentee, too.

On the latest episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast, Earnhardt Jr. invited McFarland. The two discussed the aspects of stock racing and getting into NASCAR in the future. The 29-year-old sought some advice on getting further into racing.

Replying to his query, Dale Jr. mentioned that one can spend a lot of money while making their way through the early stages of their motorsports career.

"You can spend a lot of money really quick right and it's not always necessary," Dale Jr. said (01:14:27 onwards). "I would get second opinions, third opinions on if you're getting quoted for an expense. No matter what it is, I would absolutely be calling around and saying, 'hey is this a fair price, does this sound about right?'"

Earnhardt Jr. further mentioned that a lot of people who are new to motorsports remain unaware of the degree of the expenses that they're supposed to make while choosing partners. Racing has always come at a fashionable cost, but, as Dale Jr. hinted, there is always room for some adjustments.

He further told Cleetus McFarland that he could contact him or Greg Biffle anytime now and they would help him out with choosing the right investment.

"Unfortunately, I think for a lot of people to be involved in racing it comes with a cost that they have to share," Dale Jr. added. "They have to shoulder right for you to run that car you had to find the partners to invest in it and help you get there.

"But you can call Greg Biffle or you can now call me and go, 'hey this is what they quoted me for that race, is that fair does that seem right'?"

Cleetus McFarland thanks Greg Biffle for his guidance after making ARCA debut

Rette Jones Racing announced earlier this year that Cleetus McFarland would participate in a pre-season test for the team in the ARCA Menards Series at the Daytona International Speedway. Subsequently, the team announced his racing debut at the track.

He debuted as Garrett Mitchell in the race, piloting the #30 Ford at Daytona. While this was quite a huge moment for him considering his possible racing career in the future, his race ended early after a crash and he took the 30th place as a finish.

Regardless, he thanked Greg Biffle, who helped and guided him through his journey to debuting in professional stock car racing.

"I got to give a huge thank you to my boy Greg Biffle because we only met 6 months ago but you have gone out of your way to us you know you called a lot of people you didn't have to call to help make this happen so I really appreciate," Cleetus McFarland said.

Biffle is a former NASCAR driver with an Xfinity Series and a Truck Series title in his bag. He also finished the Cup Series in second place in the 2005 season. He has been instrumental in guiding Cleetus McFarland in his racing journey.

