“You can’t be burdened down by what people say”: Richard Childress addresses criticism against Austin Dillon, who “earned his way” in NASCAR

NASCAR team Richard Childress Racing owner Richard Childress was recently featured in an interview with ASAP Sports after wrapping the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on Saturday, August 16, 2025. During the interaction, the reporter questioned Childress about his grandson, Austin Dillon, facing criticism for 'a lot of reasons'.

RCR's owner defended Dillon and reflected on the hard work he has done to secure his spot on the team. The #3 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver debuted in the Truck Series in 2009 and won the Championship title in 2011. Additionally, he secured seven wins, 48 top-ten finishes, and 13 pole positions in the series.

Austin Dillon has secured nine wins, 107 top-ten finishes, and 17 pole positions in the Xfinity Series. He also secured the championship title during the 2013 season. Following his success, he climbed up the ladder and landed a full-time seat in the Cup Series with Richard Childress Racing in 2014, and has been with the team since then. He has secured six wins, 85 top-ten finishes, and six pole positions in the series so far.

Reflecting on the success and grind of his grandson, Richard Childress defended him and told the reporter (via ASAP Sports):

"Austin has earned his way, from the time we put him in a Bandolero car. I said you guys have to earn your way. He went out and won a truck championship. He went out and won an Xfinity championship. He won races in everything he's ever driven. They're going to give you criticism because he is my grandson."

"But we take it. It's just the way life is. You can't be burdened down by what people say. Do what you do and move forwards. I think he's won 20-some NASCAR races. I mean, probably maybe pushing 30. I don't know the number. He's won his share," he added.

Austin Dillon currently ranks 25th on the Cup Series points table with 460 points to his credit. Additionally, he has secured one win at Richmond Raceway, five top-ten finishes, and one top-five finish in 25 starts this season.

"He has a clear vision for our future": Richard Childress on making Mike Verlander the new Team President

Earlier this year, ahead of the inaugural race of the 2025 Cup Series season, the Daytona 500, Richard Childress announced Mike Verlander as the new team president for the season. Before getting the promotion this year, Verlander used to work as the chief operating officer for RCR.

In the new role, Verlander will manage a plethora of operations for the team, including manufacturing, graphics, and engine divisions. While keeping a check on these, he will report directly to the team owner. Reflecting on the same, Childress told the press (via RCR's official website):

"Mike has also done a great job this past year in his role as chief operating officer, as he has learned all aspects of our organization. He has a clear vision for our future and will foster a culture that inspires our entire team. I look forward to seeing our continued growth under his leadership."

"Torrey has been a tremendous asset to RCR in his role as president. He has been a strong leader and helped us navigate many changes and challenges over recent years. I am proud of the work that he has done and the direction he has led the organization. He will continue to contribute to our future," Childress added.

Mike Verlander worked for well-known organizations, including Kyle Busch Motorsports and the now-defunct Stewart Haas Racing, before he joined Richard Childress Racing.

