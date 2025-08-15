"You confuse passion with frustration": Kyle Petty's take on controversial Next Gen stance divides the internet

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Richard Petty's son, Kyle Petty, dropped a controversial take on the NextGen cars. He wants the stock car racing insiders and fans to see the seventh-generation cars as sport evolution.Petty pointed out that since 2001, the governing body has been making cars safer for drivers. For that, they made the cars more equal with a restriction on the horsepower and pairing off parts and equipment. The former NASCAR driver also claimed that NextGen cars are not regular stock cars modified to compete on race tracks and asked the stock car racing fans to accept the new system.Following the same, on Thursday, August 14, Kyle Petty shared his thoughts on the seventh generation on X and said [00:42]:&quot;Just like a Formula One car is a Formula One car, this is a NASCAR. So when you look at it, that's what we have and it's not the entire problems. Although everybody in the grandstands and everybody wants to point their finger and say, it's the next-gen's fault. It's not the next-gen's fault.&quot; Reflecting on his take, fans had divided opinions and shared their thoughts in the comments, with one calling out Kyle Petty. He wrote:&quot;Kyle: I say this with respect. National Association for Stock Car Automotive Racing. You are entitled to your opinion but the name is literally in the acronym. You confuse passion with frustration here. There is a difference.&quot;Fan's reaction to Petty's claim (Source: @DogPooOnShoe on X)An X user joined the NASCAR fan and added:&quot;It's not a stock car, it's a NASCAR.&quot; Dude's just making shit up now.&quot;Another fan gave his opinion on Kyle Petty's take (Source: @theJoshRey on X)Here are some more reactions:&quot;lol it’s cool to love the sport as I do also. I try to enjoy every race AB’s everything NASCAR is. The car still sucks. I love NASCAR. But the car, sucks… it doesn’t need to suck. It could be better. Doesn’t mean I hate it. Or I won’t watch. Just that I know what I see is shit compared to other cars of the past or other series. Still love NASCAR. We can’t act like it’s perfect,&quot; stated a NASCAR fan.&quot;Good year needs to bring a tire that falls off, also put 5 lugs on that wheel, and a lot more horsepower, problem solved for now 8,&quot; one user suggested.&quot;I don't watch races to catch a &quot;moment&quot; . I want the race to be exciting, not just a moment. Green white checkered after a 400 mile race with no passing or excitement is not what I am looking for,&quot; a NASCAR enthusisat said.&quot;In my opinion the biggest contributor to the current gens problems stem from horsepower, or lack thereof. 800hp. At least for ovals under a mile and a half, and road courses as a test bed. That would be a good starting place,&quot; a motorsports fan commented.Kyle Petty also highlighted that the changes, such as the tubular chassis during the 1970s and the switch to radial tires, also faced criticism. According to him, NASCAR hasn't had a true stock car since 1958.&quot;Probably one of the fairest guys you will ever&quot;: Kyle Petty on the &quot;cleanest driver&quot; in NASCARNASCAR legend Richard Petty's son, Kyle Petty, was featured in an interview with stock car racing analyst Jeff Gluck over a decade ago in 2012, and named Mark Martin as the 'cleanest driver' he knew.The duo competed against each other during the 1980s and 1990s and had impressive careers in the Cup Series. Petty had a 30-year stint with eight wins and 173 top-ten finishes in 829 starts. Meanwhile, Martin secured 40 wins and 453 top-ten finishes in his 31-year career in the series.During the interview, Gluck questioned Kyle Petty about the 'cleanest driver' he ever competed with, and Petty was ready with the answer.&quot;Mark. Mark Martin. Probably one of the fairest guys you will ever, ever, ever race against,&quot; he said via Sbnation.comMark Martin retired from NASCAR over a decade ago in 2013, and following his achievements, he was later inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2017.